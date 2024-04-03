IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached during LSG's superb 28-run win vs RCB 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured another fabulous victory against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 15 of IPL 2024 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

After being put to bat first, the visitors scored an above par first-innings score of 181/5 on what was slightly a two-paced track.

Quinton de Kock top-scored with 81 off 56 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes in the death overs en route to 40* off 21.

Bengaluru's chase never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. While Manimaran Siddharth took the prized wicket of Virat Kohli, it was Mayank Yadav who wreaked havoc.

The LSG pacer bowled with scorching heat and returned with match-winning figures of 3/14. Eventually, RCB were bundled out for 153, losing the encounter by 28 runs.

With the game now finished, here are three significant milestones that were reached during the RCB vs. LSG fixture:

#3 Quinton de Kock completes 3,000 IPL runs

Quinton de Kock during his knock vs RCB

Quinton de Kock played a superb innings for LSG as his 81-run knock kept one end intact. He went hard in the powerplay before making it tough for the RCB spinners in the middle phase.

During his knock, the southpaw achieved the landmark of completing 3,000 runs in IPL history. De Kock has now scored a total of 3,046 runs at an average of 32.75 in 99 innings.

In doing so, the 31-year-old became the second-fastest South African to complete the feat after Faf du Plessis, who reached 3,000 IPL runs in 94 innings.

#2 First Indian to play 100 T20s at a particular venue

Virat Kohli during the first innings in RCB vs LSG match

Inarguably the team's biggest personality and a true RCB legend, Virat Kohli created another record when he took to the field on Tuesday. Kohli's match against LSG at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was his 100th T20 appearance at RCB's home ground.

With this, the modern-day master became the first Indian player to feature in one hundred T20 matches at a single venue. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been Kohli's fortress ever since he made his RCB debut in 2008.

Since then, the former RCB and India skipper has accumulated 3,298 runs at the venue at an average of almost 40 and a strike rate of about 141.

Overall, Kohli is the 15th cricketer to achieve this feat. 11 Bangladeshi players have played over 100 T20s at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

#1 Mayank Yadav becomes first player to win POTM awards in his first two IPL matches

Mayank Yadav has been sensational for LSG

Mayank Yadav has forced the entire world to take notice of him with his sensational performances in his maiden IPL campaign. His impeccable pace has not only made Mayank the fastest bowler of IPL 2024 (156.7 kmph) but has, most importantly, won his side two back-to-back matches.

The 21-year-old recorded figures of 3/27 in LSG's previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and continued his stellar form as he took 3/14 against RCB. Mayank won the Player of the Match award in both matches. With this, he became the first player to receive two Player of the Match awards in his first two IPL matches.