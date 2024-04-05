IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached during PBKS' superb win vs GT in Match 17 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) completed a remarkable run-chase and defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by three wickets in Match 17 of the ongoing IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

After being put to bat first, Shubman Gill's knock of 89* propelled GT to a great first-innings total of 199/4. The GT skipper made the most of a great batting wicket and was the highest individual run-getter of the match.

Punjab Kings' run-chase started on the worst possible note, losing skipper Shikhar Dhawan early on. However, the visitors were guided home by massive contributions from their uncapped Indian talents.

While Prabhsimran Singh (35) played decently, Shashank Singh not only batted aggressively but remained unbeaten till the end. The 32-year-old bludgeoned a match-winning 29-ball 61*. Apart from this, Ashutosh Sharma, who was the impact sub for PBKS, also hammered a vital 31 off 17, leading to a memorable win.

During the highly entertaining encounter, there were a slew of milestones that were reached as well. Here is a compilation of three such milestones:

#3 Rashid Khan becomes first player to take 50 wickets for GT

Rashid Khan during GT vs PBKS match

Rashid Khan hasn't been at his usual best in IPL 2024 so far, taking four wickets at a high economy rate of 9.06. On Thursday, he recorded figures of 4-0-40-1, bagging the wicket of Jitesh Sharma (16).

However, Rashid did reach a significant landmark, became the first player to take 50 wickets for the Titans.

In 37 innings, Rashid has taken 50 wickets at an incredible bowling average of 22.36. In his overall IPL career, Rashid has taken 143 scalps, and is the fourth-highest wicket-takers among overseas players in the league's history.

#2 Shubman Gill's 89* is the highest score by any GT captain

Shubman Gill acknowledging his knock in front of Ahmedabad crowd

Shubman Gill looked like a million dollars on Thursday. He already had a stellar record against PBKS and only one upped his game, hanmering a magnificent 89* off only 48 balls.

Gill's knock of 89* is now the highest score by any captain of the Gujarat Titans. Since their inception in 2022, there have been three players who have captained the successful franchise. However, Gill's fabulous 89* runs stands tall on the list.

During his innings, Gill hit four maximums. With this, the 24-year-old also became the first player to hit 50+ sixes for GT. Gill currently has 51 sixes in only 37 matches for the team.

#1 Punjab Kings have completed the most 200+ chases in IPL

Shashank Singh appreciating Ashutosh Sharma vs GT

After their resounding run-chase in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium, Punjab Kings earned themselves a superb record in IPL history. Across their 17-year-long history in the tournament, the Punjab outfit have hunted down totals of 200 or more six times.

This is the most times any franchise has chased down (200+ run totals) in IPL history. With their three-wicket win over GT, Punjab have surpassed the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on the list, who have achieved the feat five times thus far.