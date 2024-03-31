IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's GT vs SRH match 

The stage is set for a high-octane clash between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 12th match of IPL 2024. The upcoming game is an afternoon clash, scheduled to take place at the world's largest ground, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is known to have batting-friendly conditions. This bodes well for both sides, who boast strong batting lineups.

Shubman Gill and in-form David Miller will be key for GT. SRH will pin their hopes on the explosive trio of Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and the newly acquired Travis Head, who impressed with a brilliant knock in the last match.

Every IPL game offers both participating teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are also on the verge of being shattered during the upcoming game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's GT vs SRH fixture.

#3 Abhishek Sharma could complete 1000 IPL runs

Abhishek Sharma for Sunrisers Hyderabad

This might be a breakout season for Abhishek Sharma, who bludgeoned a fabulous 23-ball 63 against MI. The 23-year-old is as elegant as any left-hander, and is on the verge of completing a personal landmark on Sunday.

Abhishek has so far accumulated 988 runs at a strike rate of over 142 in 47 innings. He is just 12 runs away from completing 1000 runs in the tournament. Moreover, the upcoming clash will also be his 50th IPL match.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar could surpass Lasith Malinga's tally in IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undoubtedly been one of the most underrated players in the history of the league. It's been over 14 years since he made his debut in the IPL and he continues to be a consistent performer with the ball.

Having played 162 IPL games, he has picked up 170 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.46. This is the joint-third-most by any pacer in IPL history behind Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga's 183 and 170 wickets, respectively.

However, Bhuvneshwar is just a solitary wicket away from becoming the second most successful pace bowler in the history of the marquee tournament.

#1 Rashid Khan could become the highest wicket-taker for GT

Rashid Khan for Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan, who is perhaps GT's biggest match-winner, has a fantastic chance to become the highest wicket-taker for the IPL 2022 champions.

With 48 wickets at a strike rate of 17.37, the Afghan master has been a vital member of the team since its inception two years ago. Alongside Mohammed Shami (48 wickets), Rashid is the joint-highest wicket-taker for GT.

With Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, Rashid might overtake the Indian pacer and become the most successful bowler in his franchise. He is just one wicket away from breaking the record.