IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's KKR vs LSG Match 28

The 28th match of IPL 2024 promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This will be a day game, starting at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 14.

Second-placed KKR, led by Shreyas Iyer, started the season strong with three consecutive wins. However, their batting faltered against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last match, leading to their first loss. Having said that, Harshit Rana has been outstanding with the ball, and Sunil Narine up top has been influential for them.

LSG, currently sitting at number four, will be equally determined to get back on track after their loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday. They had just a day's break from their previous game and it will be interesting to see how they cope to keep their bodies fresh across 40 overs in Kolkata's heat.

As both teams gear up for the battle on Sunday, here are three important milestones that could be reached in the KKR vs. LSG game.

#3 3 KL Rahul could hit his 300th T20 six

KL Rahul slicing one away for LSG

One of the most elegant batters in recent history, KL Rahul is someone who could easily go hard from the outset. While he often puts too much pressure on himself, the LSG skipper looked on song in his last innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter made 39 off 22 balls against DC. He would look to once again stake his claim against KKR. However, if Rahul smashes two sixes on Sunday, he will become only the fifth Indian to complete 300 T20 sixes. The right-hander has so far hit 611 fours and 298 sixes.

The other four Indians on the list are Rohit Sharma (497), Virat Kohli (383), MS Dhoni (328), and Suresh Raina (325).

#2 Nitish Rana could become the 3rd player to hit 200 fours for KKR

Nitish Rana acknowledging his fifty

Nitish Rana led the Knight Riders last season in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. He even had his career-best IPL season, smashing 413 runs at a strike rate of above 140.

Unfortunately, Rana's IPL 2024 campaign started on a disappointing note as he got injured while fielding in his side's first game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He, however, trained with the team and is likely to play against LSG.

The southpaw, who is KKR's fourth-highest run-getter of all-time, currently stands at 199 fours and 106 sixes for the franchise. Another four on Sunday will make Rana only the third player in KKR's history to smash a total of 200 fours after Gautam Gambhir (383) and Robin Uthappa (283).

#1 Sunil Narine could surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of wickets in IPL

Sunil Narine for Kolkata Knight Riders

One of the most influential players in IPL history, Sunil Narine has been the linchpin of Kolkata for over a decade now. With 185 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of 6.67, he is unsurprisingly the highest wicket-taker for the franchise.

Out of his 185 scalps, 167 have come in the IPL, which is the eighth-highest for the tournament. Above Narine is Lasith Malinga, who bagged 170 wickets in his illustrious career.

Another three wickets will see Narine equal Malinga's tally while a five-wicket haul will tie Narine with Ravichandran Ashwin in sixth place.