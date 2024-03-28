IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's RR vs DC match 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set for another exciting encounter as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (March 28).

RR come into the encounter riding the wave of a convincing 20-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match. They currently sit second on the , boasting a strong net run rate of +1.000.

On the other hand, DC will be looking to secure their first victory after facing a loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game. They find themselves at the third-last position in the standings.

The home advantage gives Rajasthan a slight edge. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium's batting-friendly pitch could see a run-fest, but the Royals' well-rounded bowling attack might have the upper hand.

The Capitals will be banking on their explosive batting lineup, featuring the likes of Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, to overcome the challenge.

As both teams gear up for the upcoming battle, here are three important milestones that could be reached in the RR vs. DC clash.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal could become only the second spinner to take 50 wickets for RR

Yuzvendra Chahal after taking a wicket for RR

The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal had a good outing against LSG, claiming 1/25 in three overs. With 20 wickets at an economy rate of around eight, he boasts a decent record against Delhi.

Playing only his third season for the Rajasthan Royals, Chahal has already taken 49 scalps and is on the verge of becoming only the second-ever spinner to bag 50 wickets for the inaugural champions.

If he claims that one wicket against DC, Chahal would become only the fifth bowler and the second spinner after Shane Warne (58) to achieve the landmark.

#2 Rishabh Pant will become the first player to feature in 100 IPL games for DC

Rishabh Pant has played 99 IPL games thus far

It was heartwarming to see Rishabh Pant take field against Punjab after missing out the entire 2023 due to his unfortunate accident. While his previous game will forever be etched in everyone's minds, his next fixture against RR will help him write a history for DC.

Thursday's fixture against RR will be Pant's 100th IPL appearance for the Capitals, thus becoming the first-ever player to achieve the milestone for the franchise.

So far in 99 games for DC, Pant has accumulated 2,856 runs (the most for the franchise) at an impressive strike rate of 147.9.

While Amit Mishra did play 103 games for Delhi, four of them came in the Champions League T20, thus keeping his IPL matches tally for the franchise at 99.

#1 David Warner could have the joint-most 50+ scores in T20 history

David Warner is an all-time white-ball legend

The upcoming fixture gives a golden opportunity for David Warner to make some history. The hard-hitting southpaw is one of the all-time legends of the game, having notched up 12,094 runs at a strike rate of over 140 in the shortest format of the game.

His overall T20 tally includes as many as 109 50-plus scores, as he has hammered 101 fifties and eight hundreds. Another half-century will make him the player with the joint-most 50+ scores in T20s. Currently, Chris Gayle holds the prestigious record, having racked up 110 scores of 50 or more.