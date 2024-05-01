IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's CSK vs PBKS match 

The 49th match of IPL 2024 promises an exciting encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK, currently sitting comfortably at number four on the points table, will be high on confidence after their convincing win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has slammed 208 runs in previous two matches, is in red-hot form and will be a key player to watch.

PBKS, on the other hand, are placed precariously at number 8 and desperately need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. They come into the match with a historic win under their belt against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but consistency has been a major concern for them throughout the season.

Every IPL game offers both teams a chance to reach a certain milestone. Hence, some records are on the verge of being shattered ahead of this game as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three landmarks that could be reached in today's CSK vs PBKS fixture.

#3 Arshdeep Singh could become the third-highest wicket-taker in PBKS' history

Arshdeep Singh for Punjab Kings

Fresh off his selection in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2024, Arshdeep Singh would look to impress once again. The left-arm pacer has been amongst the wickets, having taken 12 scalps across nine outings so far this season.

Anothet wicket on Wednesday will make him the third-highest wicket-taker in Punjab's history. Arshdeep, who has been playing for the franchise since 2019, has taken a total of 69 wickets at an amazing strike rate of 18.11. Currently, he is joined with Axar Patel on the list, who has also taken 69 wickets.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja could break Kieron Pollard's record

Dwayne Bravo chats with Ravindra Jadeja

CSK's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will have a special record in his sights during the match against PBKS. With 102 catches to his name in 235 IPL matches, Jadeja is just one catch away from equaling Kieron Pollard's record of 103 catches.

This adds another layer of intrigue to the already exciting clash. If Jadeja manages to grab a catch against PBKS, he will find himself sharing the spot with Pollard. And if he takes two catches, he will etch his name into the IPL history books as the player with the third-most catches.

#1 MS Dhoni could complete 250 IPL sixes

MS Dhoni entering the Chepauk Stadium

All eyes will be on MS Dhoni once again as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been in red-hot form this IPL season. Dhoni has defied expectations this season, showcasing an aggressive batting style that belies his 42 years.

Currently, Dhoni boasts the highest strike rate in the league (for batters with a minimum of 60 runs) at a staggering 259.46. He has accumulated 96 runs in just 37 balls faced, a testament to his power-hitting prowess.

Furthermore, Dhoni is on the verge of another IPL milestone. With eight sixes smashed this season, his career tally climbs to 247. Just three more big hits will see him join an elite club of only five players in IPL history to have smashed a staggering 250 sixes or more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback