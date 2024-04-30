IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's LSG vs MI clash

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash in a crucial IPL 2024 encounter on Tuesday, April 30. It will be Match 48 and played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both teams come into the match with a loss in their previous outings, but their positions in the standings differ greatly.

LSG, currently sitting at number five, are in a much better position for a playoffs push. They have a record of five wins and four losses this season, with a positive net run rate (+0.059) keeping them ahead of Delhi Capitals (-0.442).

MI, on the other hand, are languishing in ninth place with only three wins after nine games. Their campaign has been a struggle, and they need a string of victories to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Ahead of tonight's meeting, here are three significant records that could be reached in the LSG vs. MI clash.

#1 Rohit Sharma could become the third-highest run-getter in IPL history

Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians

Birthday boy Rohit Sharma stands on the verge of breaking a high-caliber record against the Lucknow franchise. A bona fide legend of the game, the former MI skipper is only 43 runs away from becoming the third-highest run-getter in IPL history.

In his 252-match long career so far, the 37-year-old has accumulated 6522 runs at a strike rate of over 131. He has been in superb form in IPL 2024 and another blazing start could make him surpass David Warner. The Australian is currently the third-highest run-getter with 6,564 runs.

#2 KL Rahul could become the highest run-getter vs MI

KL Rahul after his fifty for Lucknow Super Giants

Kl Rahul has been amongst runs this season, scoring 378 runs at a great strike rate of nearly 145. The MI camp, however, would be even more cautious for the LSG skipper, who boasts an extraordinary record against the five-time champions.

In just 16 matches against MI, Rahul has mustered as many as 867 runs at an incredible average of 86.70. Only Virat Kohli (913) and Shikhar Dhawan (901) have scored more runs against MI than Rahul. With this, the LSG talisman is only 47 runs away from becoming the all-time highest run-getter in the matches against MI.

#3 Quinton de Kock could become the first-ever South African to complete 1000 fours in T20s

Quinton de Kock could create history vs MI.

Quinton de Kock will have extra motivation when LSG take on his former team, MI. The explosive left-hander sits on the cusp of a historic T20 milestone. He needs just six boundaries to become the first South African cricketer to notch up 1000 fours in the shortest format.

This achievement would be a testament to de Kock's consistent ability to find the boundary rope. Having amassed 994 fours in his 336 T20 matches, de Kock boasts an impressive strike rate of over 137.

