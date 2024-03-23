IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the CSK vs RCB match ft. Rachin Ravindra & Glenn Maxwell

The 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got off to a glitzy start at Chepauk as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vanquished the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets on Friday, March 22.

After Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat first, the skipper lead from the front and made the most of the first half of the powerplay. RCB lost their way after four overs, though, and while they recovered to make 173/6, it was a score below par.

In front of their adoring home crowd, the Super Kings made light work of the chase even though none of the batters crossed the 40-run mark. They got over the line in the penultimate over in a contest that witnessed contrasting performances from players of both sides.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match.

#5 Star - Anuj Rawat (RCB)

Anuj Rawat's RCB career hasn't gone to plan on the whole so far, but if the opening game of IPL 2024 is any indication, he might be on course for an admirable turnaround in fortunes.

Picked ahead of Mahipal Lomror and Suyash Prabhudessai, Rawat came in with his team in a tricky situation and steered the ship out of troubled waters. He nurdled strike well before unleashing himself at the death, striking four fours and three sixes in a sparkling 48-run knock that took Bengaluru to a defendable total.

#4 Flop - Tushar Deshpande (CSK)

In contrast, Tushar Deshpande did his reputation no favors as he turned in yet another disappointing death-bowling display.

Deshpande leaked 25 runs in the 18th over of the RCB innings as both Rawat and Dinesh Karthik took a particular liking to his slot deliveries and full tosses. The fast bowler also struggled to keep his balls within the tramlines and ended up bowling five wides.

Deshpande, who conceded 47 runs in four overs, might not get a long rope in IPL 2024 since Shardul Thakur is waiting in the wings.

#3 Star - Rachin Ravindra (CSK)

Making his CSK debut, Rachin Ravindra was simply sensational at Chepauk.

Ravindra helped the Super Kings produce their first breakthrough of the contest as he held a stunning diving catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis. He threw himself about on the field and was also involved in a smart relay effort with Ajinkya Rahane that sent Virat Kohli back to the hut.

Then, in the chase, Ravindra made his intentions very clear. The classy left-hander picked off three fours and as many sixes, racing away to 37 at a strike rate touching 250. He was dismissed soon after the powerplay, but he had done his job by then.

#2 Flop - Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell added another duck to his IPL collection as Deepak Chahar sent him packing in the final over of the powerplay to plunge RCB into further misery.

Batting after the loss of two quick wickets in the previous over, Maxwell needed to be cautious. But he wafted at one outside off-stump against a generally inaccurate Chahar, who gleefully nicked the batter off to secure his only memorable moment of the match.

Maxwell took a good catch and bowled an over, but he let the Royal Challengers down in his primary skillset.

#1 Star - Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)

Matheesha Pathirana's absence handed Mustafizur Rahman a chance to impress in the yellow colors of CSK, and he grabbed the chance with both hands.

The very first over Mustafizur bowled saw him pick up the wickets of Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar, with his away angle to the right-handers and trademark off-cutters proving useful on a decent batting track. The left-armer went one better in his second over as he prised out Kohli and Cameron Green.

Mustafizur seemed destined for a five-fer, but he surprisingly went wicketless in the two overs he bowled at the death. At least until Pathirana returns, he could turn out to be a massive asset for the Super Kings.