IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the RCB vs LSG match ft. Faf du Plessis and Mayank Yadav

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs in Match 15 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

The Super Giants notched up their second win on the trot and moved into the top half of the IPL 2024 points table. The Royal Challengers, meanwhile, have lost three of their four matches and find their playoff hopes in trouble even at this early stage of the campaign.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match.

#5 Star - Mayank Yadav (LSG)

Playing his second IPL game, Mayank Yadav was confronted with a bigger challenge amid the small dimensions of the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He came through with flying colors, picking up another three-fer to run through RCB's middle order.

Mayank bowled in the powerplay for the first time in the competition and struck immediately, rushing Glenn Maxwell for pace and having him caught at mid-on. He went on to beat Cameron Green with a beauty that hit the top of off and bounced out the well-set Rajat Patidar.

The 21-year-old seems to be a seriously good bowler even at this stage of his career.

#4 Flop - Faf du Plessis (RCB)

RCB's captain kicked off IPL 2024 with a breezy cameo against the Chennai Super Kings, but things have gone haywire since then. With his team needing him to give them a good start in the powerplay, Faf du Plessis notched up his third failure on the trot.

It was all his own doing, as Du Plessis set off for a non-existent single after tapping the ball to midwicket. Devdutt Padikkal hit the only stump he could see, meaning that Bengaluru lost both their openers in quick succession.

#3 Star - Quinton de Kock (LSG)

It wasn't Quinton de Kock's most fluent innings, but his love affair with the Chinnaswamy Stadium continued as he feasted on anything in his slot from the RCB bowlers.

De Kock smartly played out Glenn Maxwell and targeted the rest of the bowlers, particularly Reece Topley and Mohammed Siraj. His quick start in the powerplay shifted pressure onto the opposition, and he did enough in the middle overs to get a few balls away to the boundary even if he didn't hit everything off the meat of his bat.

#2 Flop - Cameron Green (RCB)

One of RCB's big-ticket acquisitions via trade ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Cameron Green has proved why there were many questions over the decision to sign him.

Green has been shunted up and down the batting order without much success. The Aussie all-rounder came in at No. 5 this time and was rattled by Mayank Yadav's pace, losing his off-stump and walking back for another single-digit score.

Before that, Green was abysmal with the ball. For some bizarre reason, he didn't pound the ball into the deck and instead dished out a few full-tosses that were duly put away. He conceded 25 runs in the two overs he bowled.

#1 Star - Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Another player who loves batting at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Nicholas Pooran wasn't at his destructive best but still maintained a strike rate of 190.47 in his 21-ball knock.

Pooran cleared the short boundaries at the venue five times, including some delightful hits over the off-side fence. His blitz meant that LSG reached an above-par score despite the RCB bowlers doing well in the latter half of the innings.

Pooran was also sensational on the field as he took three good catches and pulled off a run-out.