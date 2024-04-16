IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the RCB vs SRH match ft. Travis Head & Pat Cummins

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) edged out the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 25 runs in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15.

IPL 2024 produced another high-scoring thriller, a contest that had the highest run aggregate in the history of the competition. After Hyderabad notched up the biggest team total ever in the league, Bengaluru fought hard but eventually fell short despite making 262.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match.

#5 Star - Pat Cummins (SRH)

Pat Cummins has turned out to be a real asset for SRH in IPL 2024, and he put in another impressive showing in Bengaluru. He was the only fast bowler from both sides to have an economy rate under 11, and he used his variations to good effect.

Cummins threw in an assortment of slower balls and bouncers to trouble the RCB batters. He bounced out Faf du Plessis before trapping Saurav Chauhan in front with a searing full one. The Aussie also forced Mahipal Lomror to chop on and secured a three-fer.

#4 Flop - Reece Topley (RCB)

Reece Topley had the ignominy of recording the third-most expensive spell in IPL history against SRH as he leaked 68 runs in his four overs. On a day when no bowler escaped punishment, he came off as the worst of the lot.

Topley's first over, the second of the first innings, produced 20 runs. Things never got better from there as he continued to be picked off on both sides of the wicket, with his lack of weapons haunting him.

Topley conceded six fours and five sixes in his four overs and bowled just three dots. Even his wicket of Abhishek Sharma was a rather fortunate dismissal.

#3 Star - Travis Head (SRH)

How good is Travis Head? The maverick Aussie defended the first ball he faced off Will Jacks, and flayed his bat at just about everything else.

Head was impossible to counter as he accessed all areas of the ground with relentless intent, striking nine fours and eight sixes in the fourth-fastest IPL century of all time. He reached the landmark off 39 balls and ensured that SRH had enough runs on the board.

#2 Flop - Rajat Patidar (RCB)

Fresh off a splendid fifty, Rajat Patidar really needed to chip in with a few runs at a good clip for RCB to get closer to the SRH total. While he did hit one six, he fell soon after, caught on the boundary off a bowler he was primed to dominate.

Patidar's wicket took away one of Bengaluru's best players of spin in the middle overs and forced them to bring in Saurav Chauhan ahead of Dinesh Karthik, a move that didn't pay dividends. Had he delivered, the outcome could've been different.

#1 Star - Dinesh Karthik (RCB)

DK was sensational once again [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

In what is expected to be his last IPL season, Dinesh Karthik has been lighting the stage on fire. The veteran keeper-batter sizzled on Tuesday to take RCB close to the SRH total and consequently protecting the team's net run rate to a decent extent.

Karthik struck an incredible 237.14, with all 35 of his deliveries being outside the powerplay. He cleared the boundary seven times and even struck a mammoth 108-meter six. DK has been a class apart for the most part of his RCB career.

