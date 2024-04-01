IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in DC's first win vs CSK in Match 13

The Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a convincing 20-run victory against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 13 of the IPL 2024 season. The recently concluded encounter took place in DC's makeshift home ground, Vizag, on Sunday, March 31.

After Delhi opted to bat first, openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw provided a strong foundation. Rishabh Pant then chipped in with a resounding half-century, propelling DC's first-innings total to 191/5.

Matheesha Pathirana had a great day on the field as he took three wickets for Chennai and plucked a blinder of a catch to dismiss Warner.

Chasing 192, Ruturaj Gaikwad (1) and Rachin Ravindra (2) lost their wickets early but Ajinkya Rahane kept things steady with his 45. Daryl Mitchell (34) also failed to convert his start into a big score before MS Dhoni's vintage action saw him hammer 37* off 16.

However, some outstanding death bowling saw Delhi restrict CSK to 171/6, thus winning the game by 20 runs.

While the match is in the history books now, here are three landmarks that were reached during the entertaining IPL 2024 clash.

#3 MS Dhoni becomes the first wicket-keeper with 300 dismissals in T20s

MS Dhoni with keeping gloves for CSK vs DC

Amongst his hard-hitting strokeplay and tactical nous, MS Dhoni's wicket-keeping skills often gets downplayed. However, he remains one of the best keepers of his generation.

After Dhoni took Prithvi Shaw's catch off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling in the first innings, he set a huge landmark on Sunday. Dhoni now becomes the first-ever player with 300 dismissals in T20 history.

After playing 380 T20s, Dhoni has affected 300 dismissals, that includes 213 catches and 87 stumping dismissals.

#2 David Warner now has the joint-most 50+ scores in T20s

David Warner heading to his dugout vs CSK

After getting dismissed on 49 against Rajasthan, David Warner finally got to his first IPL 2024 fifty as he hammered 52 off 35 balls against CSK.

With his latest fifty, Warner has achieved a huge record. The Australian maestro is now the player with the joint-most 50-plus scores in T20 history. Warner has now joined Chris Gayle at the top of the list. Both Warner and Gayle have 110 50+ scores in T20s.

Apart from this, en route to his knock, Warner also completed his 6,500 runs in the IPL. After playing 179 IPL matches, Warner has accumulated 6,527 runs at an average of 41.57.

#1 MS Dhoni has now scored 20+ runs in a single IPL over the most times (Indians)

MS Dhoni receiving the Electric Striker of the Match award

Despite coming out to bat as low as number eight, MS Dhoni showcased everyone that he has still got it in him. He smoked four boundaries and three sixes and struck at an immaculate rate of 231.25, scoring an unbeaten 37 off 16 balls.

He mostly kept the strike with him, including during the ultimate over of the match, where Dhoni hammered Anrich Nortje for 20 runs.

In doing so, the former CSK and Indian skipper earned himself the record for smashing 20 runs or more in a single over the most times in IPL history among Indians.

Nortje's over was the ninth occasion for Dhoni, who has now surpassed Rohit Sharma, who has hit 20+ runs eight times in a single over in IPL.