IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in GT's win over MI in Match 5 

An exciting Gujarat Titans (GT) edged out the giants in Mumbai Indians (MI) by a thrilling margin of just six runs in a high-octane Match 5 of the ongoing IPL 2024.

The match, which went to the last over, was played in front of more than 80,000 spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (March 24) evening.

Batting first, the Titans were restricted to a modest 168 for 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a knock of 45 runs, while Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for MI, claiming three wickets for just 14 runs in his four-over spell.

Chasing 169 for victory, Mumbai Indians looked on course for a comfortable win at one stage. Opener Rohit Sharma (43) and Dewald Brevis (46) stitched together a crucial 77-run partnership for the third wicket.

MI were just 48 runs short of the target and had six overs in hand at one point. However, outstanding bowling at death by GT bowlers led to MI's collapse. The visitors lost seven wickets off their last eight overs and eventually fell short of six runs from the target.

As the match is now in the history books, let's take a look at three significant records that were broken in the GT vs. MI game.

#3 First overseas player to make IPL debut on his birthday

Azmatullah Omarzai, who was roped in for his base price of ₹50 lakhs at the IPL 2024 auction, had a superb day at the office. He looked like an ideal replacement for Hardik Pandya, batting at No. 4 spot and also handling the new ball with confidence.

Interestingly, it was also Omarzai's birthday yesterday (March 24), thus making him the first-ever overseas player and the second overall to make his IPL debut on his birthday.

The only player who made his IPL debut on his birthday was Vikrant Yeligati, who played his first IPL match for MI against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008.

#2 Mohit Sharma is now the joint-highest wicket-taker vs MI in IPL history

Mohit Sharma took two wickets vs MI

Mohit Sharma, who was at the receiving end against Ravindra Jadeja in last year's IPL final, started his IPL 2024 campaign with another effective bowling spell.

The 35-year-old came in as an impact substitute in the second innings and took two prized wickets of Dewald Brevis and Tim David. With his spell of 2/32, Mohit has now become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the IPL against MI.

Mohit, who has played 20 games against MI, has 33 wickets against them at a brilliant strike rate of 13.00. He has joined his former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo on the list. Bravo also took 33 scalps against MI in the IPL.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah now has the most 3-wicket hauls in IPL history

Jasprit Bumrah was superb vs GT

With his impeccable fast bowling, Jasprit Bumrah left every spectator watching the game in awe once again. Playing in his home state, the ace MI pacer weaved his magic and delivered an immaculate spell of 3/14 in the first innings.

He bowled some peach of deliveries, including a magnificent yorker that castled Wriddhiman Saha. On the back of his latest bowling performance, Bumrah has earned himself a terrific record.

He now has the most three-wicket hauls in IPL history, leaving the likes of Lasith Malinga and Yuzvendra Chahal on the list. While both Malinga and Chahal have 19 three-wicket hauls in IPL, Bumrah has taken his tally to 20.

Apart from this, Bumrah also became the first Indian to pick up 150 wickets for MI. Having played 124 games for the franchise, he has bagged 151 scalps at a masterful economy rate of 7.37.