IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in RCB's clinical 60-run win vs PBKS 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 60 runs in a high-scoring encounter at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, May 9. This win kept RCB's playoff hopes alive in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, PBKS have become the second team to get knocked out after the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The star of the show for RCB was veteran maestro Virat Kohli. He played a scintillating knock of 92 runs off just 47 balls, forming the foundation of RCB's massive total of 241 runs.

In reply, PBKS got off to a decent start with Rilee Rossouw scoring a quickfire 61 runs off just 27 balls. However, once Rossouw departed, the Punjab batting order crumbled. RCB's bowlers tightened the screws, with Karn Sharma taking two crucial wickets to trigger a collapse.

PBKS were eventually bundled out for 181 runs in 17 overs, handing RCB a comprehensive 60-run victory.

As the match is now in the history books, let us take a look at three big records that were broken in PBKS vs. RCB fixture.

#3 PBKS becomes first team to doesn't qualify for IPL playoffs for 10th straight year

Punjab Kings players vs RCB

Ever since their heartbreaking loss in the IPL 2014 finals, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have massively underperformed. Once again, they have been knocked out this year's IPL season.

With this, they have become the first-ever IPL franchise to get eliminated from ten consecutive IPL seasons. They have failed to qualify for playoffs from IPL 2015 to IPL 2024.

The mega auction in IPL 2025 will give a fresh opportunity to PBKS to rejig their plans and lay a foundation for years to come.

#2 Dinesh Karthik has broken Rahul Dravid's record

Dinesh Karthik during PBKS vs RCB clash

A long-standing record for Rahul Dravid has finally been broken. While Virat Kohli has remained a mainstay for RCB since the franchise's inception, there have been no other Indian batter who have left a lasting impression.

Dinesh Karthik, however, with his superb finishing abilities, has now become the Indian with the most runs for RCB in IPL history. Karthik has now scored 912 runs at an immaculate strike rate of 164.64. The wicket-keeper has surpassed Rahul Dravid, who scored 898 runs in his IPL career for RCB.

#1 Virat Kohli broke multiple records

Virat Kohli acknowledging the Dharamsala crowd

The RCB talisman Virat Kohli once again dominated the match as he clubbed a match-winning 92. It was his aggressive intent, however, which sparked immense applaud as the modern-day master broke several records during his fantastic knock.

Firstly, Kohli completed his 600 runs in IPL 2024, thus making him the player with the joint-most IPL seasons with 600+ runs. He has now joined his friend KL Rahul on the list as both Indian superstars have recorded four different IPL seasons with more than 600 runs.

Kohli even completed his 1,000 IPL runs against the Punjab outfit. With this, he has attained the record of hammering 1000-plus runs against most oppositions in IPL history. Kohli has now scored over thousand runs against the likes of Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Apart from this, the 35-year-old even smashed his 400th T20 six en route to his innings on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback