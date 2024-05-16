IPL 2024: 3 records that can be broken in tonight's SRH vs GT encounter 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial match for Hyderabad's playoff hopes. This will be the 66th match of IPL 2024, scheduled at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today (May 16).

SRH are currently in fourth place with 14 points from 12 matches. A win here will not only keep them in playoff contention but also open up a possibility of finishing second, depending on other results and their Net Run Rate. They are high on confidence after a dominant 10-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are already out of the playoff race and sit at eighth place with a poor Net Run Rate. Their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out without a ball bowled.

Ahead of tonight's encounter, let's take a look at three possible records that could be on the verge of getting broken in the SRH vs. GT clash.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar set to create history

Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Sunrisers Hyderabad

The spotlight will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar in this match. The veteran pacer is just one wicket away from a significant milestone – becoming the first Indian fast bowler to reach 300 wickets in T20 cricket. This achievement would solidify his place as one of India's all-time greats in white-ball cricket.

Reaching this landmark would be a testament to Bhuvneshwar's consistency. While spinners dominate the wicket-taking charts in T20s, Bhuvneshwar has carved a niche for himself with his swing bowling and ability to take wickets at crucial junctures.

In his 282 T20 games, the Meerut-born pacer has scalped 299 wickets at a superb economy rate of 7.26.

#2 Rashid Khan could complete 150 IPL wickets

Rashid Khan for Gujarat Titans

One of the highest wicket-takers in T20 history, Rashid Khan would be looking for a personal landmark as well. He has been a vital cog in Gujarat Titans' bowling attack ever since their inception, and his ability to bamboozle batters with his guile and variations will be key to their success tonight as well.

The Afghan leg-spinner is just a couple of wickets away from becoming only the seventh spinner in IPL history to reach the coveted mark of 150 wickets. In the 121 IPL games he has played, the Afghan skipper has bagged 148 wickets at an immaculate economy rate of 6.82.

#3 3000 IPL runs near for Miller and Saha

David Miller for the Gujarat Titans

Two Gujarat Titans' batting mainstays, David Miller and Wriddhiman Saha, are on the verge of personal milestones. The two IPL stalwarts are near to completing 3000 runs in their respective IPL careers.

Miller has played 124 innings and has made 2924 runs at a strike rate of almost 140. The South African needs 76 more runs to complete the feat. Meanwhile, Saha has mustered 2934 runs and is shy of 66 more runs.