IPL 2024: 5 records that were broken in SRH's 25-run win vs RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs in an IPL 2024 match earlier tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was a run-fest as SRH scored 287 runs in 20 overs. In reply, the home side gave it a great go but fell short by 25 runs.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision worked against the home team as a quickfire ton from Travis Head powered the Orange Army to 287/3 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 288 for a victory, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished with 262/7 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik smashed an incredible 35-ball 83, but his efforts went in vain.

In this listicle, we will look at the top five records broken during the RCB vs SRH match of IPL 2024.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new record for the highest team total in IPL history

Just a few days back, Sunrisers Hyderabad created a new record for the highest team total in IPL by scoring 277 runs against Mumbai Indians. The Orange Army shattered its own record earlier tonight by posting a mammoth 287-run total on the board.

SRH's 287/3 is now the highest team total in the history of the IPL. Meanwhile, RCB have earned the dubious record of conceding the most runs in an IPL game.

#2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored the highest team total in 2nd innings of a T20 game

While Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new all-time record for the highest team total, Royal Challengers Bengaluru created a record for the highest team total in the second innings of a T20 game.

RCB batted for the entire 20 overs and scored 262/7. Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 83. Captain Faf du Plessis registered a fifty at the top of the order.

#3 SRH and RCB create a unique record in IPL 2024

In total, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 549 runs in 40 overs. SRH scored 287, whereas RCB scored 262. This is now the highest aggregate in the history of T20 cricket.

There have been instances of two teams scoring total 250 runs in a T20 match, but tonight, both franchises finished with more than 260 runs each.

#4 Travis Head breaks Adam Gilchrist's long-standing record in IPL

Travis Head raced to his maiden IPL ton off just 39 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Opening the batting for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head scored 102 off 41 deliveries.

With his 39-ball ton, Head set a new record for the fastest IPL ton by an Australian batter. Adam Gilchrist previously held this record for his 42-ball century against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2008.

#5 RCB bowlers earn a dubious record in T20 cricket

It has been a forgettable season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowlers. Apart from conceding the most runs in a T20 game, the RCB bowling attack earned another unwanted record earlier tonight.

Four RCB bowlers, namely Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak, ended up conceding more than 50 runs each. This is the first instance of four bowlers leaking 50+ runs in a T20 game.

