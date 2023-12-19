IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of Sold Players in IPL Auction 2024 with Prices

The IPL 2024 Auction is in the history books. A total of 72 players were sold in Dubai, including 30 foreigners. The 10 teams shelled out ₹2,30,45,00,000 to acquire the 72 players.
Mitchell Starc was the most expensive player at the IPL 2024 Auction. The Australian fast bowler earned a massive contract worth ₹24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. His compatriot Pat Cummins was sold for ₹20.50 crore to the SunRisers Hyderabad.
Harshal Patel was the most expensive Indian player at this year's auction. The Punjab Kings spent ₹11.75 crore to sign him.
Here is the complete list of players sold at the IPL 2024 Auction.
SunRisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins - ₹20.5 crore
Travis Head - ₹6.8 crore
Jaydev Unadkat - ₹1.6 crore
Jhathavedh Subramanyan - ₹20 lakh
Akash Singh - ₹20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Saurav Chauhan - ₹20 lakh
Swapnil Singh - ₹20 lakh
Tom Curran - ₹1.5 crore
Lockie Ferguson - ₹2 crore
Yash Dayal - ₹5 crore
Alzarri Joseph - ₹11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Rovman Powell - ₹7.4 crore
Shubham Dubey - ₹5.8 crore
Nandre Burger - ₹50 lakh
Tom Kohler-Cadmore - ₹40 lakh
Abid Mushtaq - ₹20 lakh
Punjab Kings
Harshal Patel - ₹11.75 crore
Rilee Rossouw - ₹8 crore
Chris Woakes - ₹4.2 crore
Tanay Thyagarajan - ₹20 lakh
Ashutosh Sharma - ₹20 lakh
Vishwanath Pratap Singh - ₹20 lakh
Shashank Singh - ₹20 lakh
Prince Choudhary - ₹20 lakh
Mumbai Indians
Naman Dhir - ₹20 lakh
Anshul Kambhoj - ₹20 lakh
Shivalik Sharma - ₹20 lakh
Shreyas Gopal - ₹20 lakh
Mohammad Nabi - ₹1.5 crore
Dilshan Madushanka - ₹4.6 crore
Nuwan Thushara - ₹4.8 crore
Gerald Coetzee - ₹5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants
Arshad Khan - ₹20 lakh
Arshin Kulkarni - ₹20 lakh
David Willey - ₹2 crore
Ashton Turner - ₹1 crore
M Siddharth - ₹2.4 crore
Shivam Mavi - ₹6.4 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mitchell Starc - ₹24.75 crore
Mujeeb ur Rahman - ₹2 crore
Sherfane Rutherford - ₹1.5 crore
Gus Atkinson - ₹1 crore
Manish Pandey - ₹50 lakh
KS Bharat - ₹50 lakh
Chetan Sakariya - ₹50 lakh
Angkrish Raghuvanshi - ₹20 lakh
Ramandeep Singh - ₹20 lakh
Sakib Hussain - ₹20 lakh
Gujarat Titans
Spencer Johnson - ₹10 crore
Shahrukh Khan - ₹7.4 crore
Umesh Yadav - ₹5.8 crore
Robin Minz - ₹3.6 crore
Sushant Mishra - ₹2.2 crore
Kartik Tyagi - ₹60 lakh
Azmatullah Omarzai - ₹50 lakh
Manav Suthar - ₹20 lakh
Delhi Capitals
Kumar Kushagra - ₹7.2 crore
Jhye Richardson - ₹5 crore
Harry Brook - ₹4 crore
Sumit Kumar - ₹1 crore
Shai Hope - ₹75 lakh
Tristan Stubbs - ₹50 lakh
Ricky Bhui - ₹20 lakh
Swastik Chhikara - ₹20 lakh
Rasikh Dar - ₹20 lakh
Chennai Super Kings
Daryl Mitchell - ₹14 crore
Sameer Rizvi - ₹8.4 crore
Shardul Thakur - ₹4 crore
Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore
Rachin Ravindra - ₹1.8 crore
Avinash Rao - ₹20 lakh.
The IPL 2024 Auction, which was held in Dubai, entertained the fans a lot. For the first time, the event happened with live fans in attendance.
All 10 teams have solid squads on paper after the IPL 2024 Auction.
