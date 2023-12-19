IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of Sold Players in IPL Auction 2024 with Prices

The IPL 2024 Auction is in the history books. A total of 72 players were sold in Dubai, including 30 foreigners. The 10 teams shelled out ₹2,30,45,00,000 to acquire the 72 players.

Mitchell Starc was the most expensive player at the IPL 2024 Auction. The Australian fast bowler earned a massive contract worth ₹24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders. His compatriot Pat Cummins was sold for ₹20.50 crore to the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Harshal Patel was the most expensive Indian player at this year's auction. The Punjab Kings spent ₹11.75 crore to sign him.

Here is the complete list of players sold at the IPL 2024 Auction.

Full list of players sold at IPL 2024 Auction

SunRisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins - ₹20.5 crore

Travis Head - ₹6.8 crore

Jaydev Unadkat - ₹1.6 crore

Jhathavedh Subramanyan - ₹20 lakh

Akash Singh - ₹20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurav Chauhan - ₹20 lakh

Swapnil Singh - ₹20 lakh

Tom Curran - ₹1.5 crore

Lockie Ferguson - ₹2 crore

Yash Dayal - ₹5 crore

Alzarri Joseph - ₹11.5 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Rovman Powell - ₹7.4 crore

Shubham Dubey - ₹5.8 crore

Nandre Burger - ₹50 lakh

Tom Kohler-Cadmore - ₹40 lakh

Abid Mushtaq - ₹20 lakh

Punjab Kings

Harshal Patel - ₹11.75 crore

Rilee Rossouw - ₹8 crore

Chris Woakes - ₹4.2 crore

Tanay Thyagarajan - ₹20 lakh

Ashutosh Sharma - ₹20 lakh

Vishwanath Pratap Singh - ₹20 lakh

Shashank Singh - ₹20 lakh

Prince Choudhary - ₹20 lakh

Mumbai Indians

Naman Dhir - ₹20 lakh

Anshul Kambhoj - ₹20 lakh

Shivalik Sharma - ₹20 lakh

Shreyas Gopal - ₹20 lakh

Mohammad Nabi - ₹1.5 crore

Dilshan Madushanka - ₹4.6 crore

Nuwan Thushara - ₹4.8 crore

Gerald Coetzee - ₹5 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Arshad Khan - ₹20 lakh

Arshin Kulkarni - ₹20 lakh

David Willey - ₹2 crore

Ashton Turner - ₹1 crore

M Siddharth - ₹2.4 crore

Shivam Mavi - ₹6.4 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mitchell Starc - ₹24.75 crore

Mujeeb ur Rahman - ₹2 crore

Sherfane Rutherford - ₹1.5 crore

Gus Atkinson - ₹1 crore

Manish Pandey - ₹50 lakh

KS Bharat - ₹50 lakh

Chetan Sakariya - ₹50 lakh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi - ₹20 lakh

Ramandeep Singh - ₹20 lakh

Sakib Hussain - ₹20 lakh

Gujarat Titans

Spencer Johnson - ₹10 crore

Shahrukh Khan - ₹7.4 crore

Umesh Yadav - ₹5.8 crore

Robin Minz - ₹3.6 crore

Sushant Mishra - ₹2.2 crore

Kartik Tyagi - ₹60 lakh

Azmatullah Omarzai - ₹50 lakh

Manav Suthar - ₹20 lakh

Delhi Capitals

Kumar Kushagra - ₹7.2 crore

Jhye Richardson - ₹5 crore

Harry Brook - ₹4 crore

Sumit Kumar - ₹1 crore

Shai Hope - ₹75 lakh

Tristan Stubbs - ₹50 lakh

Ricky Bhui - ₹20 lakh

Swastik Chhikara - ₹20 lakh

Rasikh Dar - ₹20 lakh

Chennai Super Kings

Daryl Mitchell - ₹14 crore

Sameer Rizvi - ₹8.4 crore

Shardul Thakur - ₹4 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore

Rachin Ravindra - ₹1.8 crore

Avinash Rao - ₹20 lakh.

The IPL 2024 Auction, which was held in Dubai, entertained the fans a lot. For the first time, the event happened with live fans in attendance.

All 10 teams have solid squads on paper after the IPL 2024 Auction.

