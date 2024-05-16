IPL 2024: 3 milestones that were reached during PBKS' 5-wicket win vs RR 

In a surprising turn of events, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the already playoffs-qualified Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets in the 65th match of IPL 2024. The win came at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday (May 15).

Rajasthan won the toss and opted to bat first. Their innings started shaky with the loss of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the very first over. However, skipper Sanju Samson and Tom Kohler-Cadmore steadied the ship with a good partnership. But PBKS spinners applied the brakes, picking up crucial wickets at regular intervals. Despite a fighting 48 from Riyan Parag, RR could only manage a moderate total of 144/9.

Chasing the target, Punjab rode on a brilliant knock by their captain Sam Curran. Curran anchored the chase with a well-paced 63, ensuring Punjab never lost control. While wickets fell around him, Curran held his ground and took his team over the finish line with five wickets and seven balls to spare.

On that note, here are three important milestones that were reached in the RR vs. PBKS match.

#3 Only a second time an overseas captain has scored 50+ and took 2+ wickets in an IPL match

Sam Curran receiving the Player of the Match award

Playing his last IPL 2024 game of the season, Sam Curran left no stone unturned as he guided his troops to a confidence-boosting win. The first bowled a superb spell of 2/24 before playing a captain's knock of 63* off 41 balls.

With this, he has become only the second ever overseas player and the fourth overall to hammer 50+ runs and bag two or more wickets in an IPL game. The first overseas player was JP Duminy, who scored 54 and took 4/17 while playing for the Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2015.

#2 Riyan Parag has become only the 4th uncapped Indian to score 500+ runs in an IPL season

Riyan Parag has been fantastic for Rajasthan Royals

After years of desperation and disappointments, Riyan Parag has finally repaid the faith shown in him by the RR management. The batting all-rounder, who enjoyed a stellar domestic season prior to IPL 2024, has continued his red-hot form in the ongoing tournament.

Parag has racked up 531 runs at a nearly average of 60 and a superb strike rate of 152.58. With this, he has become only the fourth uncapped Indian ever to breach the 500-run mark in an IPL season.

Suryakumar Yadav (2018), Ishan Kishan (2020) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023) have already achieved the feat prior to Parag.

#1 First-ever 500+ run IPL season for Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson for Rajasthan Royals

Despite being one of the most talented Indian batters, Sanju Samson never had that astronomical IPL season. However, the Kerala-born star is enjoying his career-best season currently and has led RR from the front.

Samson has so far accumulated 504 runs at an average and strike rate of 56.00 and 156.52, respectively. This is now the first-ever instance where he has gone past the 500-run mark. His previous best season in 2021, for RR, where he hammered 484 runs in 14 games.