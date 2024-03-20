IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, Celebrities list and Telecast details

The BCCI has officially announced the details for IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony. Like the previous season, this year's opening ceremony will take place an hour before the first game of the tournament begins.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the opening ceremony last year, but this time the venue for the grand event is Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium. After the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony, Chennai will host the season opener between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Several big names of world cricket like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell, and Deepak Chahar will be in action during the CSK vs RCB match of IPL 2024. But in this article, we will look at all things which fans should know about the opening ceremony.

When is the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 is on March 22. The start time for the ceremony is 6:30 pm IST.

Where is the IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?

Chennai will host the opening ceremony of this year's IPL. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, is the venue for the ceremony.

Who will perform at IPL Opening Ceremony 2024?

The BCCI has kept the 'Rise as One' theme for this year's opening ceremony. The list of celebrities who will perform at the grand event is as follows:

Akshay Kumar AR Rahman Tiger Shroff Sonu Nigam

Where to watch IPL Opening Ceremony live?

IPL Opening Ceremony will be live on the Star Sports network and JioCinema. Here is the full telecast channel list for the opening ceremony:

India (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Gold and Star Gold HD.

India (Live Streaming): JioCinema (Free for all users).