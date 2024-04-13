IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after LSG vs DC match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have finally moved up from the last position of the IPL 2024 points table after a six-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It was Match 26, played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

Batting first, LSG got in a spot of bother as Khaleel Ahmed took two early wickets. However, the star of the night was Kuldeep Yadav as he wreaked havoc on his return from injury. The wrist spinner took the prized wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul and ended his spell with superb figures of 3/20.

However, a special eighth-wicket partnership between Ayush Badoni (55*) and Arshad Khan (20*) took LSG to a modest total of 167.

In reply, DC lost David Warner early. However, debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35) played a brilliant knock and took Delhi's chase closer to the total. Skipper Rishabh Pant also looked superb in his 24-ball 41. DC eventually won the match with 11 balls to spare.

With their second win, Delhi have now moved to ninth position on the points table. Conversely, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are now at the foot of the table, with a single victory in six games.

LSG, meanwhile, have dropped down from third to fourth position after taking a hit to their Net Run Rate (NRR). The KL Rahul-led side have three wins and two losses and have a NRR of +0.436.

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals will be in action on Saturday

The caravan of IPL 2024 will now move to Mullanpur, Mohali where the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 27 on Saturday, April 13.

Rajasthan, who faced a defeat in their last game, are the table-toppers of IPL 2024. They are the only team to win four matches so far, havlng gained eight points at a NRR of +0.871.

Punjab, on the other side, have won just two of their five fixtures and are placed eighth on the table. They have four points at an NRR of -0.196.