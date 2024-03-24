IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s GT vs MI match

Surely, IPL 2024's schedule makers knew what they were doing by pitting Gujarat Titans against Mumbai Indians at the biggest stadium in the world on a Sunday?

They perhaps understood that Hardik Pandya's switch to Mumbai Indians to take over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma and leaving another prodigy behind to handle the Titans' reins was the perfect conditons for a rivalry to build.

We have had Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore and have seen Kolkata Knight Riders win a last-ball thriller. But no matter the margin of win for this second match of the second double header, it's the biggest and should be the most watched clash of the season. It's unmissable.

And we are here to take a guess on which three bowlers could dominate the proceedings by being among the most wickets.

#3 Mohit Sharma

With Mohammed Shami out of IPL 2024 with an injury, the Titans would be slamming their foot on an unattended axe if they decide to not pick Mohit Sharma on Sunday.

The veteran fast-bowler was the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023, clinching 27 wickets, only one behind Shami. His average of 13.37 was the best in the tournament for bowlers who had played at least five matches.

His experience in using a variety of cutters and slower-ones got him as many as 20 wickets at an average of less than 11 at the Titans' home.

Mumbai Indians' batting style is very adaptive and they have players for every situation with a reasonably deep batting line-up. Mohit has both the experience and skill to unlock them and comeback with a good few wickets.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

You can't have one of these lists without the best all-format bowler in the world. Jasprit Bumrah has reached a new peak after his back injury and has showed no signs of stopping anytime soon. Figures and stats don't matter either, because Ahmedabad is also Bumrah's home and he would be fired up to perform here.

The Titans' line-up has taken a blow due to Hardik's absence. They have a pretty good top-order with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Kane Williamson but it is susceptible to being put under pressure of scoring quickly. The lower order has some good names too but even they would need some kind of platform.

Bumrah can exploit this lack of connectivity. Moreover, we have already seen how the two-bouncer rule has empowered fast-bowlers and there's no one better to use the large side of the boundary with it than MI's strike man.

#1 Rashid Khan

Another guy who has made a rousing comeback from injury is Afghanistan's ace Rashid Khan. The leg-spinner put all the doubts to rest with three wickets in Afghanistan's first T20I against Ireland and then gave a gift of relief to the Titans with his spells of 4/14 and 1/12 in the following two games.

Rashid also snapped 27 wickets in IPL 2023, 13 of them coming at home. MI were his favorite team for the season and in three matches (including the second Qualifer) he showered them with figures of 2/27, 4/30 (his season best) and 2/33. He now averages a brilliant 17.15 against the five-time champions in the IPL.

With Suryakumar Yadav unavailable, MI would have to bring out their best game and some more to deal with Rashid in their IPL 2024 opener.