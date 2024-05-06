IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs SRH match

In today's match between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the former are still in the race for playoffs and the latter are all but out.

However, until the first ball, all eyes still would be on MI and specifically, their team combination. There are calls for them to infuse some fresh faces into the 11 while resting India's 2024 T20 World Cup aces, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma.

It seems unlikely but couldn't get harder for Hardik Pandya. The loss against a weakened Kolkata Knight Riders at home, despite winning the toss, was a killer blow after which, even such decisions would feel merely PR to appease the fans.

After the game begins, SRH are almost certain to snatch all the attention back. They are one of the most exciting teams in IPL 2024. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)'s loss on Sunday has given them an opening and Pat Cummins would know that if they have to make it to the top-four, they can't lose against the 10th-placed side.

The last time the two teams met in IPL 2024 was in Hyderabad in the first half of the season where the hosts smashed 277 to perhaps change the league forever. This match is likely to be tighter because both bowling attacks have improved, while the Wankhede seemed to have mellowed down for bowlers too.

Whether it's pride or points, below, we have predicted three bowlers who can pick up the most wickets to help their teams achieve their respective goals:

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Although MI's bowling attack has looked more balanced in recent games and they put up their best performance against KKR, Mumbai are still heavily revolved around Jasprit Bumrah. Hardik might not leave him out just yet because there's a mathematical chance for them to qualify and he could have a big impact again.

Bumrah is the highest-ever T20 wicket-taker at the Wankhede and has an excellent overall record against SRH, picking 16 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 24.50.

Generally, teams have tried to play his overs out in IPL 2024 but SRH's Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head wouldn't do that, which will open the game up for Bumrah.

#2 T Natarajan

SRH are blessed with one of the best fast-bowling attacks in IPL 2024 and they strengthened it further by bringing in Marco Jansen for Aiden Markram in the last game. Given that there's always a bit of help available for pacers at Wankhede, any two (or even all four) could be successful today.

T Natarajan has been the most consistent so far. He has 15 wickets in IPL 2024 and is yet to go wicketless in eight matches. He hasn't had a lot of success against MI in the past but this match, against one of the most fidgety batting lineups that has struggled against left-arm pace all season, could change that.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

After the form he showed in the last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad, it's hard to keep Bhuvneshwar Kumar away from the top of this list. His profound swing took out two of RR's best - Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson - while some vintage, smart death bowling helped SRH sneak out a one-run win.

Wankhede is likely to support both skills even more. He has 10 wickets at a decent average of 27.70 here. With both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan struggling against swing early on and MI's lower order unable to put up match-winning performances so far, Kumar could have one of his best hunting days in IPL 2024.

