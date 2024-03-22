IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs RCB match

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2024 opener at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday, March 22.

Both teams have made a few changes to their squad during the off-season. However, the most unexpected thing happened when Ruturaj Gaikwad attended the captain's meet last night.

In an official statement, CSK announced that five-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni has stepped down from his role ahead of the new season. Young opener Gaikwad has been bestowed with the new role.

For RCB, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who returns to action after a two-month break. The Royal Challengers, who finished sixth last year, will look to come out all guns blazing from the first game as they look to end their trophy drought this season.

Both teams will be vying for a win and an exciting match is on the cards. While Chepauk is known to produce spinning tracks, batters, who can spend time in the middle, will get the full value of their shots.

On that note, let's take a look at 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s CSK vs RCB match in IPL 2024.

#1 Virat Kohli

Coming back from a break, the former RCB skipper has looked fresh and rejuvenated in training. Virat Kohli has also looked in good nick in whatever batting videos surfaced online from RCB's training sessions.

Kohli will look to set the tournament on fire from the first day. If he manages to get his eye in, expect a big knock from him. He is the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament with 7,263 runs at an average of 37.25, including seven tons and 50 half-centuries.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

While there will be the added responsibility of leading the team in IPL 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad knows these conditions very well. He has arguably been CSK's best batter over the last three seasons, aggregating 1,593 runs in 46 games, including a hundred and 11 half-centuries.

Gaikwad will be keen to have a good captaincy debut and lead the team from the front. The right-handed batter is a good player of pace bowling and if he can set the tone in the powerplay overs, Gaikwad could go on to play a big knock.

#3 Faf du Plessis

The former South African skipper will return to Chepauk, but this time around, he will be representing RCB. Faf du Plessis has happy memories of playing at this venue and for CSK.

Du Plessis will look to recreate those memories and lead Bengaluru from the front on Friday night. The right-handed batter had a terrific season last year, accumulating 730 runs in 14 games, and du Plessis will look to replicate the same as RCB continue their hunt for their maiden IPL title.