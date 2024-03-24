IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s GT vs MI match

The second match of Sunday's doubleheader will see last year's IPL runner-up Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT have played ruthless cricket since joining the IPL sphere in 2022. They won the title in the first year and reached the final in IPL 2023 before losing to Chennai Super Kings. A lot of eyes will be on them this year as they witnessed a personnel change in the leadership group. Shubman Gill has been appointed as skipper after Hardik Pandya was traded to Mumbai Indians during the off-season.

MI, on the other hand, also replaced their title-winning skipper, Rohit Sharma, with Hardik. The ace all-rounder will look to begin his second innings in Mumbai with a victory. However, they will miss the services of their star batter, Suryakumar Yadav, due to injury.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has produced many high-scoring encounters in the past and the batters are expected to enjoy playing on this wicket. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs MI match.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The former MI skipper has been a perennial underachiever in the IPL with the bat. The last time he scored 500+ runs in a season was way back in 2013.

However, with no added responsibility of leading the side, Rohit could cut loose this season. The right-handed batter looked in good form during the five-match series against England and will hope to replicate the same in the cash-rich league.

The 36-year-old opener could make or break Mumbai's campaign this year.

#2 Shubman Gill

The GT opener had a season for the ages last year when he smacked 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of almost 60, including three centuries and four fifties.

While Shubman Gill has been on and off with the bat since then, he came good during the Test series against England at home. He will hope to keep the momentum going and lead the team from the front in his first captaincy assignment in the IPL.

#3 Ishan Kishan

The MI wicketkeeper-batter has come under the scanner a fair bit in recent times for not playing in the Ranji Trophy. Instead, Ishan Kishan used the time to prepare for the cash-rich league.

Given the preparations he has had in the last month or so, expect the left-handed batter to fire on Sunday and silence his critics. Ishan had a good campaign last year, scoring over 450 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of almost 145.