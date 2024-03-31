IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 12th match of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 31.

GT are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. They will look to regroup themselves and come out all guns blazing against the SunRisers, who took everyone by storm with their batting performance in the last game.

After losing their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders by four runs, SRH bounced back in style. They recorded the highest score ever posted in IPL - 277/3 and trumped Mumbai Indians by 31 runs.

The wicket at Narendra Modi Stadium will be a good batting wicket and batters will get full reward for their shots. Thus, we could witness another high-scoring game on Sunday afternoon.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's GT vs SRH match.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen

If you have to pick one batter who has taken IPL 2024 by storm so far, it has to be SRH's Heinrich Klaasen. He has produced two clutch knocks in as many games. His 63 against KKR didn't yield the desired results, but his powerpacked unbeaten 80 propelled the team to the highest ever team total in the tournament.

Klaasen is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 with 143 runs from two games. This being an afternoon game, fans can expect the South African to fire all guns blazing once again if he gets his eye in.

#2 Shubman Gill

The newly appointed GT skipper is yet to fire all cylinders in this year's cash-rich league and today might be his day. Shubman Gill registered scores of 31 and 8 in the last two games and will be desperate to return to form with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Gill enjoys a decent record at this venue, scoring a lot of runs last year. It has been a happy hunting ground for the youngster and he would look to score some runs here on Sunday afternoon.

#3 Travis Head

The left-handed opener had a dream debut for the SunRisers in the last match, smashing a 24-ball 62 against Mumbai Indians. He set the tone for SRH by taking on the Mumbai bowlers inside the powerplay before Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen launched carnage.

Head has sweet memories of the last time he played at this venue. He scored a 120-ball 137 to guide Australia to their sixth World Cup title by beating India in the final and left a jam-packed stadium stunned.

The Aussie opener will look to play a similar innings on Sunday as SRH look to keep their winning run going.