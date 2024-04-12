IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs DC match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in IPL 2024. While Lucknow sit confidently in the upper half of the points table with three wins from four games, DC find themselves at the bottom of the standings. The Capitals have just one victory under their belt from five matches.

The history is also in favor of LSG. They have won all three meetings with DC in the past. However, with their backs against the wall, Delhi will likely give a tough fight to Lucknow in search of their second victory of the season.

The wicket at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is known to produce good batting wickets. Batters will get full rewards for their shots if they spend some time in the middle.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's LSG vs DC match.

#1 Prithvi Shaw - DC

After a below-par campaign in IPL 2023, Prithvi Shaw was initially not drafted into Delhi's playing XI this year. His turn came in the third game after the top order failed miserably in the opening two matches. And Shaw has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

He has accumulated 119 runs in three outings at a strike rate of over 160, including a half-century. The right-handed batter will look to maintain his form tonight. If he gets his timing right, expect Shaw to give the Capitals another swashbuckling start.

#2 Nicholas Pooran - LSG

The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter is one of the fiercest hitters of the cricket ball. Nicholas Pooran has looked in blazing form so far in IPL 2024 and will look to carry the momentum with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Pooran has already amassed 178 runs in three games at a strike rate of almost 170 with the aid of eight boundaries and 15 sixes. The conditions are known to Pooran and if he gets a couple of balls to set his eyes in, then Delhi bowlers might have a tough time containing him.

#3 Rishabh Pant - DC

The Delhi Capitals skipper has been in excellent form with the bat ever since his return from injury in IPL 2024. He has been a force to be reckoned with in the middle order, scoring runs at a brisk pace.

Rishabh Pant has smashed 153 runs in five matches at an average of 30.60 and a strike rate of almost 155. With a T20 World Cup berth up for grabs, the southpaw will continue the good work and impress the selectors.