IPL 2024: What happened the last time GT hosted SRH in Ahmedabad?

Both Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are coming into their upcoming clash with one win and as many losses so far in the IPL 2024. The game between these two promises to be a cracker, like the last time they locked horns in Ahmedabad in IPL 2023.

SRH's previous IPL 2024 game saw them hit the highest-ever team total in the tournament history, as they amassed 277 runs against Mumbai Indians.

Sunrisers' batting has been a huge positive as they have been decimating bowling units for fun in IPL 2024. All the bases in their batting arsenal are covered. Pace hitters to spin bashers to powerplay enforcers to anchors — you name it and they have it.

And when they step into Ahmedabad to play against the ever-consistent Gujarat Titans in an important encounter in IPL 2024, everyone's eyes will be set on the SRH batting line-up once again.

Gujarat's only win so far came at their home ground in Ahmedabad, where they managed to defend a below-par total against the Mumbai Indians, with the pitch offering assistance for the change of pace bowling.

Considering the pitch, the contest between GT and SRH promises to be nothing short of a mouthwatering contest, just like it was last year in the IPL 2023. With that being said, let's revisit the last encounter between SRH and GT in Ahmedabad.

On a two-paced surface that was holding up and sometimes kept low, batters were expected to have a tough time. The Gujarat Titans were asked to bat, and the decision paid dividends for SRH as Bhuvneshwar Kumar outfoxed Wriddhiman Saha with an outswinger delivery in the very first over.

Opener Shubman Gill was joined by Sai Sudarshan, and the duo, aware that the best phase to bat on the surface was the powerplay, started attacking despite the early jolt. Gill was more aggressive between the two, and he played his shots all around the park.

They added 147 runs in just 82 balls, with the opener completing his maiden IPL ton and finishing with 101 runs off just 58 deliveries. With 147 runs already on the board in the 15th over, GT were on course for a total of more than 200.

But the ever-reliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar, turned the game on its head, scalping a fifer and restricting GT to 188/9. Kumar used the slowness of the surface and varied his pace well, with GT scoring only 41 runs in the last six overs and losing eight wickets.

The best chance for SRH to have a shot at the target of 188 runs was to maximize the powerplay. But Mohammed Shami and Yash Dayal swung the ball both ways to reduce the visitors to 29/4 and later 59/7, with Shami picking up a four-fer.

SRH's Heinrich Klaasen did try his best with his 44-ball-66 to make a match out of this, but the top and middle order left way too much work for him. Mohit Sharma dismissed any slightest glimmer of hope for SRH by scalping a four-fer, helping his side win the match by 34 runs.