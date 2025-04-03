IPL 2025: 5 milestones achieved during GT’s commanding 8-wicket win over RCB in Match 14

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the 14th match of the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game was contested on Wednesday, April 2, with GT putting a break on RCB’s winning run in the tournament.

Winning the toss, the visitors decided to chase as Virat Kohli and Phil Salt walked out to bat amid a massive uproar from the home fans. However, the crowd was silenced soon as GT’s new-ball bowlers ran through RCB’s top-order.

Their in-form openers walked back for low scores, while No. 3 batter Devdutt Padikkal too failed to impress. Skipper Rajat Patidar had shown nerves of steel in the previous game, but couldn’t carry the momentum into this game. What followed next was absolute carnage by Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma.

They combined for a 52-run stand, and the runs kept coming even after Jitesh’s dismissal as the English all-rounder joined hands with Tim David to add 46 runs for the sixth wicket as RCB closed in at 169/8.

GT batters made easy work of the chase as Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan started well. Though the skipper couldn’t keep up with the expectations, Sudharsan continued his fine form as he shared a 75-run second-wicket stand with Jos Buttler, finishing with 49 runs to his name.

Buttler stood strong throughout the chase and found a very able partner in GT’s impact player Sherfane Rutherford. The duo hit the RCB bowlers all around the park to finish off the chase with an unbeaten 63-run partnership off just 32 deliveries.

The former English skipper scored an unbeaten 39-ball 73, while the Caribbean batter scored 30* off 18, hitting the winning six to finish off the chase. On that note, let’s look at five milestones that were achieved during the game.

#5 Liam Livingstone completes 1,000 runs in IPL

Liam Livingstone played a clutch knock for RCB, though in a losing cause. He was the top run scorer for his side and notched up a fine half-century. His 40-ball 54-run knock included one four and five sixes, all coming off Rashid Khan.

#4 Liam Livingstone hit the second-highest number of sixes against Rashid Khan in a single IPL innings

Not many batters have managed to hit boundaries against Rashid Khan, one of the finest spinners in world cricket. The Afghanistan bowler, however, has not had memorable outings at the IPL this season.

Livingstone hit him for five sixes during the game, the second-most by any batter against Rashid Khan in an innings. Only Chris Gayle has hit the Afghan ace for more sixes, hitting six maximums during a game between Punjab and Hyderabad during the IPL 2018.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the joint-most wickets in powerplay by a pacer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, a specialist wicket-taker with the new ball in limited-overs cricket, provided RCB with a good start by dismissing opposition skipper Shubman Gill for a run-a-ball 14.

With that, the Uttar Pradesh-born completed 183 wickets in IPL, which is now the joint-most by a pacer in the tournament’s history. He equalled former West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo’s tally, and will look to surpass that number in RCB’s next outing.

#2 Sai Sudharsan has the most 30+ scores after 28 IPL innings

Though Sai Sudharsan couldn’t get to his half-century, being dismissed at 49 against RCB, he registered his 20th 30+ score in the tournament. With that, he became the fastest batter to hit 20 30+ scores in the tournament.

Sudharsan is followed by Shaun Marsh in the list, who had 19 30+ scores after 28 IPL innings. The third place is jointly occupied by Matthew Hayden and Lendl Simmons, who have 18 such totals to their account.

#1 Shubman Gill completes 100 sixes in IPL

While Shubman Gill’s captaincy against RCB was commendable, he wasn’t at his best with the bat and walked back, scoring just 14 runs. Throughout his time on the field, the GT skipper hit one four and a six, with the latter coming a ball before his dismissal.

Gill hit the third delivery of the fifth over off Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six, completing 100 maximums in IPL. The RCB bowler had the last laugh as he dismissed the GT opener on the next delivery.

