IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during DC's thrilling Super Over win over RR in Match 32 ft. KL Rahul

The Delhi Capitals (DC) eked out a narrow win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) via a Super Over on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After the scores were tied in the first 40 overs, the home side successfully chased down 12 runs to take home two points.

Batting first, contributions from Abishek Porel (49), KL Rahul (38), Tristian Stubbs (34*), and Axar Patel (34) guided DC to 188/5 in 20 overs. While Porel and Rahul gave the team a good start, Axar and Stubbs accumulated quick runs to end on a high.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson gave RR a swashbuckling start before the latter was retired hurt due to an injury. Nitish Rana also played a good hand to help RR reach 188/4 after 20 overs.

RR batted first in the Super Over and scored 11/2. In response, Rahul and Stubbs struck a boundary and a six, respectively, to see the team home.

The end-to-end contest between DC and RR saw a few milestones tumble at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. On that note, we take a look at three milestones that were reached tonight:

#1 RR's Nitish Rana completes 200 T20 matches

The Rajasthan all-rounder played his 200th T20 match of his career tonight against DC. The left-handed batter played a key role with the bat, scoring 51 off 28 deliveries at a strike rate of 182.14, including six boundaries and two maximums, albeit in a losing cause.

Overall, Nitish Rana has amassed 4799 runs in 200 matches, including a solitary hundred and 32 half-centuries.

#2 Most wins in Super Over in the IPL

The Capitals have yet to win the IPL title despite having participated in the tournament every season. However, they have a happy knack for winning close games, especially in the Super Over.

With tonight's victory, DC have now recorded four wins in the Super Over in the cash-rich league. It is the most by any team in the IPL, leapfrogging the Punjab Kings' tally of three.

#3 KL Rahul now has the third-most sixes by a wicketkeeper in the IPL

The DC wicketkeeper struck two sixes and as many boundaries during his 32-ball 38 against Rajasthan. With those two maximums, KL Rahul has now struck 199 sixes in 128 innings. It is the third-most by a wicketkeeper in the cash-rich league.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni occupies the top spot with 260 sixes in 236 innings, while Sanju Samson sits second with 216 maximums from 170 innings.

