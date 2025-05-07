IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during GT's nail-biting 3-wicket win over MI in Match 56 ft. Suryakumar Yadav

The Gujarat Titans (GT) eked out a close three-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium. With the win, the Titans have jumped to the top of the table with 16 points from 11 games.

Batting first, MI scored 155/8 in 20 overs, thanks to Will Jacks' half-century and Suryakumar Yadav's 35. Korbin Bosch also made key contributions in the lower order to stretch the team's total over 155.

In reply, GT were ahead in the run chase for most of the game, thanks to a 72-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler. Sherfane Rutherford smashed a quickfire 28 off 15 deliveries before a couple of rain interruptions put MI on top.

Gujarat needed 15 runs off six deliveries via the DLS method. Rahul Tewatia struck a boundary on the first delivery, while Gerald Coetzee smashed a six to secure a thrilling victory for GT.

The nail-biting contest saw a few milestones tumble at the Wankhede Stadium. We take a look at three of them.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav has the second-most consecutive 25+ scores in men's T20s

The ace batter has been in scintillating form for MI, amassing 510 runs in 12 games at an average of 63.75 and a strike rate of over 170. He is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav scored a 24-ball 35 against GT tonight. With that, the right-hander has scored 12 consecutive 25+ scores in men's T20s. This is the second-most by a batter after Temba Bavuma's 13 consecutive 25+ scores in men's T20s.

#2 Hardik Pandya bowls the joint-most balls bowled in IPL

MI skipper Hardik Pandya had an off-day with the ball, conceding 18 runs in one over. The right-arm seamer bowled three wides and two no balls.

Hardik bowled 11 deliveries in an over, which is the most by a bowler in a single over in IPL's history. Previously, Tushar Deshapande, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Shandeep Sharma have bowled 11 deliveries

#3 First instance of a team having three players score over 500 runs in a season

The 2022 IPL winners have largely depended on their top three batters to do the heavy lifting for the team. A half century by any of the top three batters increase MI's chances of winning.

All the top three batters - Sai Sudarshan (509), Shubman Gill (508), and Jos Buttler (500) - have scored 500 or more this season. As a result, this is the first instance of a team having three batters score 500 or more in a season.

