IPL 2025: 3 milestones that were reached during PBKS' 11-run victory over GT in Match 5 ft. Shreyas Iyer

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with an 11-run victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Kings successfully defended 243 runs to take home the two points.

Batting first, Punjab posted 243/5 in their 20 overs. Debutant Priyansh Arya gave the team a swashbuckling start with a 23-ball 47 before Shreyas Iyer took over the mantle. The PBKS skipper batted through the innings and remained unbeaten on 97 off 42 balls, including nine sixes and five boundaries.

Shashank Singh provided the late impetus with a quick-fire 44 off just 16 balls, striking at 275, including six boundaries and two maximums.

In response, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill gave GT a rollicking start. Jos Buttler also played a significant part with a half-century after Gill departed for a well-compiled 33 off 14 balls. Sherfane Rutherford tried his best with a fighting 46 off 28 balls but lacked support from the lower middle order as Gujarat fell 11 runs short.

The high-scoring game saw a few milestones tumble tonight. On that note, let's look at three milestones that were reached during the GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match.

#1 Shreyas Iyer is the 4th fastest IPL captain to 2000 runs

Shreyas Iyer, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title last year, was released by the franchise ahead of the mega-auction. He was snared up by PBKS at the auction last year for a whopping ₹26.75 crore and was named as the skipper of the franchise.

Iyer continued his stellar form in his first match of IPL 2025. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten 97 off 42 deliveries, including five boundaries and nine sixes. In the process, he became the fourth-fastest IPL captain to score 2000 runs, achieving the landmark in 70 innings.

David Warner is the fastest to the feat, reaching the milestone in 46 innings. The Aussie batter is followed by KL Rahul (47 innings) and Virat Kohli (59 innings).

#2 Rashid Khan becomes the 3rd fastest to 150 wickets in IPL history

GT leg spinner Rashid Khan had a very average outing against PBKS with the ball, returning with figures of 1/48 in his four overs. He picked up the wicket of debutant Priyansh Arya. It was his 150th wicket in the cash-rich league.

Rashid became the third-fastest bowler in the IPL to reach the landmark, achieving the feat in 122 games. Former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga is the fastest to achieve the feat, having done it in 105 matches. PBKS leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal occupies the second spot, reaching the milestone in 118 matches.

#3 Shreyas Iyer crosses 6000 runs in T20 cricket

The batter from Mumbai also crossed the 6000-run mark in T20 cricket with his breathtaking unbeaten 97 for PBKS. The right-handed batter was 26 short of 6000 runs ahead of the game and crossed the landmark quite comfortably.

Iyer now has 6071 runs in 218 innings and became the 15th Indian to cross the 6000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

Virat Kohli (12945), Rohit Sharma (11830), Shikhar Dhawan (9797), Suresh Raina (8654), Suryakumar Yadav (7932), KL Rahul (7586), Dinesh Karthik (7537), MS Dhoni (7432), Sanju Samson (7410), Robin Uthappa (7272), Manish Pandey (7008), Ajinkya Rahane (6908), Gautam Gambhir (6402), and Ambati Rayudu (6176) are the other Indian batters who have crossed the landmark.

