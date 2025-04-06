IPL 2025: 4 milestones achieved during GT’s comfortable 7-wicket win over SRH in Match 19

Gujarat Titans (GT) added two more points to their name in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 19 of the tournament. The contest was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6.

Batting first, SRH could put up only an average score of 152/8 on board, courtesy of a brilliant spell by Mohammed Siraj. The pacer’s four-wicket haul, followed by a couple of scalps each by Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore, made sure that SRH batters couldn’t find momentum at their home ground.

In reply, SRH started their defense well. Mohammed Shami and Pat Cummins made early inroads by dismissing Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, respectively, inside the powerplay.

What followed next was absolute dominance by Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Sherfane Rutherford as the three batters kept the runs coming in. Rutherford’s power-packed 16-ball 35*, Sundar’s quick 29-ball 49, and Gill’s composed 61*(43) made sure that GT sailed through.

On that note, here are three milestones achieved during the game:

#4 Washington Sundar completed 150 T20 matches

GT all-rounder Washington Sundar proved his worth with the bat and came up with a game-changing knock against SRH as his team clinched a win. His appearance for GT was his 150th game of T20 cricket, and he made it memorable.

Walking in to bat at number four, when GT were 16/2 in 3.5 overs, Sundar changed the face of the game with his powerful shots all around the ground. He did not let the early wickets have an impact on his game plan and notched up 49 off 29 deliveries, falling just one run short of a deserved fifty.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat completes 200 T20 matches

Jaydev Unadkat played his first game of the IPL 2025 after being benched in SRH’s previous three outings. His outing for SRH against GT marked his 200th T20 game, of which 106 appearances have been in the IPL.

The Saurashtra cricketer has 234 wickets from 200 T20 matches. His most recent outing for SRH was one to forget. He conceded 16 runs off just two overs without picking any wickets as his team failed to defend their total.

#2 Mohammed Siraj completes 100 IPL wickets

GT pacer Mohammed Siraj was just two wickets away from completing 100 IPL scalps. During his time out on the field against SRH, Siraj wreaked havoc with the ball and achieved the impressive milestone in the fifth over of the first innings.

Siraj dismissed the dangerous Travis Head in the opening over of the game, and kept the celebration going by picking Abhishek Sharma’s wicket in the fifth over. With his first two wickets in the game, the India pacer completed 100 wickets in the cash-rich event.

#1 Mohammed Siraj registers his best bowling figures in IPL

Siraj stood up to the team’s expectations against SRH and put up a brilliant performance with the ball. After getting the dangerous Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma out in the powerplay, he went on to dismiss Aniket Verma and Simarjeet Singh to complete a four-wicket haul.

Siraj registered figures of 4/17, his IPL career-best. Thanks to his spell, SRH were restricted to a low total in the first innings, making it easier for the in-form GT batters to chase it down 20 balls to spare. The pacer was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning spell.

