IPL 2025: 4 milestones achieved during KKR’s close 14-run win over DC in Match 48

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered another loss in IPL 2025 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bounced back to winning ways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 29. DC registered their fourth loss of the tournament while KKR bagged their fourth win.

Batting first, KKR posted a target of 205 for the home side to chase. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) and Sunil Narine (27) shared a 48-run stand before skipper Ajinkya Rahane scored 26 off 14. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh’s knocks of 44 and 36 runs, followed by Andre Russell’s 9-ball 17, helped the visitors close on a high.

DC’s start to the chase was bumpy as Abhishek Porel was dismissed on the second delivery of the innings. Faf du Plessis led the way with a brilliant half-century and was joined by Axar Patel in the middle after Karun Nair and KL Rahul’s cheap dismissals.

The DC skipper, with stitches in his hand, played a brilliant knock of 43 (23) to keep the team on track. At a point where it looked difficult for the team to complete the chase, Vipraj Nigam hit the ground running and notched up a 19-ball 38. However, some brilliant bowling by the visitors in the death overs helped the defending champions clinch a 14-run win.

Here are four milestones that were achieved during the DC vs KRR contest:

#4 Varun Chakaravarthy completes 150 T20 wickets

With a 2/39 spell in his four overs, Varun Chakaravarthy completed 150 wickets in the T20 format of the game, adding a new feather to his cap. He reached the feat by dismissing Ashutosh Sharma in the 18th over before adding his 151st scalp by dismissing Mitchell Starc.

#3 Andre Russell completes 600 fours in T20

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell was just one boundary away from completing 600 fours in T20 cricket. The 37-year-old, who celebrates his birthday today, achieved the feat during his nine-ball 17-run knock, where he hit two fours and a six.

Russell’s innings was short-lived as he was run out by Abhishek Porel. The West Indian has managed only 72 runs in seven innings, with his highest score this season being 21. In 548 matches, he has notched up 601 fours and 738 sixes.

#2 KKR score 200+ without an individual fifty for the second time

KKR scored 204/9 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of some well-spread contributions by their top-order batters, followed by some firing by the middle-order. With that, they marked the second instance of scoring a 200+ total without any player scoring a half-century in the IPL.

The last time this happened was in IPL 2019 when the Kolkata-based franchise completed a 206-run chase against RCB in Bengaluru. Andre Russell’s blitzkrieg of a 13-ball 48* towards the end helped the team win the game.

#1 Faf du Plessis becomes the third-oldest player to get an IPL fifty

DC vice-captain Faf du Plessis, who returned to the side only recently after an injury break, shone for his side during the chase, hitting a 45-ball 62. His knock included seven fours and two sixes as DC kept their hopes high after a poor start.

With that half-century, Du Plessis became the third oldest player to score a fifty in the IPL, aged 40 years and 290 days.

