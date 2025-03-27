IPL 2025: 4 milestones that can be achieved in today’s SRH vs LSG match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will meet Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number seven of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27. SRH began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a home game. On the other hand, LSG suffered a one-run loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam.

Sunrisers Hyderabad carried on from where they left off last year, smashing 286-6 against RR - the second-highest IPL total. Ishan Kishan debuted for the franchise with a sensational 106* off 47 balls, while Travis Head impressed again, hammering 67 off 31 balls. With the ball, pacers Simarjeet Singh and Harshal Patel picked up two wickets each.

Lucknow Super Giants took first strike against Delhi and posted an impressive total of 209-8 on the board. Nicholas Pooran smashed 75 off 30, while Mitchell Marsh smashed 72 off 36. Chasing 210, Delhi Capitals lost their first three wickets with seven runs on the board. However, their bowlers failed to stop Ashutosh Sharma, who slammed 66* off 31 to take DC home to a famous win.

A number of impressive milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in match number seven of IPL 2025, as Sunrisers Hyderabad will meet Lucknow Super Giants. Take a look.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen is 39 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for SRH in IPL

SRH's star batter Heinrich Klaasen needs 39 runs to complete 1,000 runs for the franchise in the IPL. In 29 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Klaasen has notched up 961 runs at an average of 43.68 and a strike rate of 175.68, with one hundred and six fifties to his name.

If he achieves the landmark, the South African batter will become the seventh cricketer to score 1,000 or more runs for SRH in the IPL. The list is led by David Warner, who has 4,014 runs to his name from 95 matches. Shikhar Dhawan (2,518), Kane Williamson (2,101), Manish Pandey (1,345), Abhishek Sharma (1,338) and Jonny Bairstow (1,038) are the other names in the list.

#2 David Miller 49 runs away from 3,000 IPL runs

David Miller made his IPL debut way back in the 2012 season for Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has so far featured in 131 matches in the IPL and has scored 2,951 runs at an average of 36.43 and a strike rate of 139.26, with one hundred and 13 half-centuries. The left-hander scored an unbeaten 27 off 19 balls on his debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals.

If he scores 49 runs in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Miller will complete 3,000 runs in the IPL. Of his 2,951 runs, 950 have come for Gujarat Titans (GT) from 41 matches, averaging 45.23 at a strike rate of 145.25. In his overall T20 career, the 35-year-old has 11,217 runs from 520 matches at an average of 35.27 and a strike rate of 137.90.

#3 Harshal Patel 4 wickets away from 250 T20 scalps

Right-arm pacer Harshal made an impressive debut for SRH against Rajasthan Royals, registering figures of 2-34 in a high-scoring match. He got the big scalps of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer. The two scalps took his wickets tally in T20s to 246. The 34-year-old now needs four wickets to complete 250 wickets in T20s.

In 200 matches so far, the right-arm pacer has claimed 246 wickets at an average of 23.09 and an economy rate of 8.34, with two five-fers and three four-fers. Of his T20 scalps, 137 have come in the IPL from 107 matches at an average of 23.23 and an economy rate of 8.74, with a best of 5-27.

#4 Shardul Thakur needs 4 scalps to complete 100 IPL wickets

After going unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, all-rounder Shardul Thakur joined LSG as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan. He was picked in the playing XI for the team's opening match against Delhi Capitals and made an instant impact, dismissing Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel in the first over of the innings.

Thakur is four wickets away from completing 100 wickets in the IPL. In 96 matches so far, he has claimed 96 scalps at an average of 30.08 and an economy rate of 9.22, with a best of 4-36. Of his 96 wickets, 60 have come for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 57 matches at an average of 30.38 and an economy rate of 9.09.

