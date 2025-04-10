IPL 2025: 5 milestones achieved during DC’s 6-wicket win over RCB in Match 24

Delhi Capitals (DC) won their fourth consecutive match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) and defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the latter’s home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Local boy KL Rahul was the star of the show and played a match-winning knock to take his side over the line on Thursday.

RCB’s start to the game was good as Phil Salt’s onslaught saw RCB posting 50 runs on board in just three overs. But the Englishman’s dismissal led to a collapse as the batting unit faltered. It was Tim David’s 20-ball 37* that eventually helped the side post a defendable total of 163.

DC’s start to the chase was awful as the top-order batters failed miserably. Nonetheless, what followed next was an absolute masterclass from KL Rahul, and he was well supported by skipper Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs.

Rahul, playing on his home ground in Bangalore, played wisely and strategically against every bowler. He kept sending the ball towards and over the fence at regular intervals to keep the scorecard in check. The Karnataka cricketer finished with an unbeaten 93*(53) as DC finished off the chase in style, with Rahul rightfully being awarded the Player of the Match.

#5 Tristan Stubbs completed 500 IPL runs

Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs supported KL Rahul brilliantly on the field as the duo put up a 111-run partnership during the chase. While he started slow, Stubbs picked pace soon and added some quick runs under his belt.

With his 23-ball 38-run knock, the Protea cricketer completed 500 career runs in the IPL and added a new achievement to his list.

#4 DC win first four matches of an IPL campaign for first time in tournament’s history

Delhi Capitals jumped to the top of the points table with their win against RCB, marking their fourth consecutive win in the tournament. They’re the only unbeaten team in the tournament this season as they bagged their fourth win on the trot.

This win also marked the first time that the Delhi-based franchise has won their opening four matches of the tournament. Never in IPL history had DC won the first four matches before today.

#3 RCB recorded their second fastest team fifty in IPL history

RCB, batting first, started brilliantly courtesy of Phil Salt’s assault against the DC bowlers. He took the new-ball bowlers to the cleaners and hit the ground running. He notched up four fours and three sixes during his time on the field.

Courtesy of his blitzkrieg, the team posted their second-fastest fifty in the history of the tournament, reaching the mark in just three overs. RCB’s fastest team fifty came in IPL 2011, at the same venue, against Kochi Tuskers Kerala as they reached the mark in 2.3 overs.

#2 KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs set a record 5th wicket stand for DC

The 111-run unbeaten partnership between middle-order batters KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs became the highest fifth-wicket stand for the Delhi-based franchise in the tournament's history. The duo shared a humongous stand, with the Indian wicketkeeper-batter dominating the chase, as DC registered a comfortable win.

KL and Stubbs broke Ross Taylor and JP Duminy’s record of a 110-run fifth-wicket partnership. The latter set that record in IPL 2014 during a match against the same opposition- RCB- but in a losing cause. Rahul and Stubbs shared 68 and 38 runs in the partnership, respectively.

#1 Virat Kohli became first batter to smash 1000 fours in IPL

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s stay on the field with the bat was short-lived as he was dismissed soon after the powerplay, scoring a 14-ball 22. However, he hit two sixes and a four to achieve a massive career milestone.

Before the game, Kohli had 999 fours to his name in the IPL. After his outing against DC, he became the first-ever cricketer to notch up 1000 fours in the tournament.

