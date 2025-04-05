IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's CSK vs DC match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 17 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, April 5. The CSK vs DC clash will be the first match of the double-header. After winning their opening match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai have suffered two losses. As for Delhi, they have made an impressive start, winning two out of two.

Chennai went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six runs in their previous match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bowling first, the Super Kings held Rajasthan to 182-9 even as Nitish Rana smacked 81 off 36 balls. Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana and Khaleel Ahmed claimed two scalps each. In the chase, CSK’s batting faltered again despite skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 63 off 44. Gaikwad’s availability for Saturday’s match is uncertain due to an injury.

A clinical DC hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last match in Visakhapatnam. Bowling first, they held SRH to 163 as Mitchell Starc starred with 5-35, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-22. Delhi cruised home in the chase as opener Faf du Plessis hammered 50 off 27 balls.

A number of significant milestones could be achieved in the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk on Saturday. Take a look.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja needs 2 scalps to become the leading wicket-taker for CSK against DC in IPL

CSK left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja needs two wickets to become the top wicket-taker for Chennai in IPL matches against Delhi. In 22 matches, he has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 7.70, with a best of 3-9. The list is headed by Dwayne Bravo (19), while Ravichandran Ashwin (17) is at number three.

Jadeja is also four wickets away from equaling Jasprit Bumrah’s (165) tally of IPL wickets. The 36-year-old has 161 scalps to his name in the T20 league from 243 matches at an average of 30.63 and an economy rate of 7.63, with one five-fer and three four-fers.

#2 Axar Patel needs 11 runs to complete 1,000 for DC in the IPL

DC skipper Axar Patel needs 11 runs to complete 1,000 runs for the franchise in the IPL. The left-handed batter has 989 runs to his name from 84 matches (63 innings) at an average of 23.54 and a strike rate of 135.10.

If he gets to the landmark, he will become the 10th batter from DC to achieve the feat. The list is led by former captain Rishabh Pant (3,284), while David Warner (2,551) and Shreyas Iyer (2,375) are second and third respectively.

#3 CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is 10 runs away from 5,000 T20 runs

If he plays on Saturday against Delhi, CSK skipper Gaikwad can reach a significant milestone. The right-handed batter needs 10 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his T20 career. In 148 matches, he has 4,990 runs to his name at an average of 39.92 and a strike rate of 140.80, with six hundreds and 35 half-centuries to his name.

Gaikwad is also just four runs away from completing 2,500 IPL runs - all of them have come for CSK. The 28-year-old is also eight sixes away from completing 200 T20 sixes and five sixes away from 100 IPL sixes.

#4 Tristan Stubbs needs 40 runs to reach 500 IPL runs

DC batter Tristan Stubbs is 40 runs away from completing 500 runs in the IPL. In 20 matches (19 innings), he has 460 runs to his name at an average of 38.33 and a strike rate of 171, with three half-centuries. Of his 460 runs, 433 runs have come while representing the Delhi franchise. Overall, Stubbs has 2,625 runs to his name in T20 cricket from 124 matches at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 145.67.

#5 Shivam Dube seven fours for 200 T20 fours

CSK batting all-rounder Shivam Dube needs to hit seven fours to complete 200 fours in T20 cricket. In 158 matches, he has 193 fours and 191 sixes. The left-hander can also complete 100 fours in IPL with 11 more fours. So far, he has 89 from 68 matches.

