IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's CSK vs SRH match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 43 of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25. This will be a clash between the bottom two placed teams. Both CSK and SRH have played eight matches each and have only accumulated four points.

Chennai have struggled to due to lack of firepower in their batting, particularly at the top of the order. Their bowling also hasn't been highly efficient. In their previous match, CSK were thumped by nine wickets by Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, they put up 176-5 on the board. In the chase, Mumbai cantered to victory in 15.4 overs.

Like CSK, Hyderabad have also been bogged down due to their batting woes. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have only shown glimpses of brilliance, while Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy have hardly made a contribution. In their previous match against MI, SRH slipped to 35-5 before Heinrich Klaasen (71 off 44) prevented them from total embarrassment.

In the head-to-head numbers, CSK have a 16-5 lead over SRH from 21 matches. A number of significant landmarks could be achieved by players from both sides in match number 43 of IPL 2025 at Chepauk on Friday. Take a look.

#1 CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs 4 sixes to complete 350 T20 sixes in his 400th match

CSK captain MS Dhoni will be playing in his landmark 400th T20 match when Chennai face Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. He will thus become the third Indian after Rohit Sharma (456) and Virat Kohli (408) to achieve the impressive feat.

In 399 T20 games, Dhoni has amassed 7,566 runs at an average of 38.02 and a strike rate of 135.90, with 28 half-centuries. The keeper-batter needs four sixes to complete 350 sixes in his T20 career. He has so far hit 346 sixes and 527 fours.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen needs 5 sixes to complete 300 T20 sixes

Klaasen has been among the few bright spots for SRH in an otherwise forgettable IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, he has scored 281 runs at an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 159.65, with a best of 71, which came in the game against MI. Klaasen is five sixes away from completing 300 T20 sixes. In 241 matches, the South African batter has struck 295 sixes and 354 fours.

#3 Rachin Ravindra 87 runs away from 500 IPL runs

CSK must have had high hopes from Rachin Ravindra heading into their IPL 2025 campaign. The left-handed batter had a tremendous Champions Trophy campaign and did a decent job for the Chennai franchise last season.

Ravindra, however, has struggled. In eight innings, he has scored 191 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 128.18, with one half-century. The left-handed batter needs 87 runs to complete 500 IPL runs. In 18 innings, he has scored 413 runs at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 143.90.

#4 Travis Head needs 3 sixes to complete 200 T20 sixes

SRH opener Head began his IPL 2025 campaign in impressive fashion, smashing 67 off 31 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. However, he has managed only one other fifty-plus score in the T20 league.

In eight innings, Head has scored 242 runs at an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 163.51. The southpaw is three sixes away from completing 200 T20 sixes. In 150 innings, he has slammed 197 sixes and 391 fours.

#5 Abhishek Sharma needs 1 catch to complete 50 T20 catches

Head's opening partner Abhishek has also had a disappointing IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, he has scored 240 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 183.20. Of his runs, 141 came in one innings against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Abhishek needs one catch to complete 50 catches in his T20 career. In 137 innings, he has held on to 49 catches. The 24-year-old took a catch to send back Rohit Sharma in the match against MI in Hyderabad.

Other landmarks that could be reached in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Vijay Shankar is two sixes away from 50 IPL sixes and 100 T20 sixes

Nitish Kumar Reddy needs 64 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

