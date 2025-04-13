IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's DC vs MI match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 29 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 13. The DC vs MI match will be the evening game of a double-header. Delhi are currently on top of the points table, with four wins out of four matches. In contrast, MI have made a disastrous start to their IPL 2025 campaign, winning only one of their five matches.

Delhi got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their last match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bowling first, DC were off to a disappointing start as Phil Salt played a blinder. His run out, however, turned things around as Kuldeep Yadav (2-17) and Vipraj Nigam (2-18) made a huge impact. KL Rahul (93* off 53) then starred in the chase.

Mumbai suffered a 12-run defeat against RCB in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Fielding first, MI gave away 221 runs as most of their bowlers struggled. In the chase, they fell short despite valiant efforts from Tilak Varma (56 off 29) and Hardik Pandya (42 off 15).

DC and MI have met 35 times in the IPL, with Mumbai having a 19-16 lead in the head-to-head battle. A number of significant milestones could be achieved in the Delhi vs Mumbai clash on Sunday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 4 runs to complete 5,500 runs for MI in the IPL

Rohit Sharma has had an extremely disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far. In four innings, he has scored just 38 runs. The 37-year-old will be keen to overcome his poor run in the T20 tournament. The Hitman just needs four runs to complete 5,500 runs for MI in the IPL. He is already the leading run-getter for the franchise in the IPL. In 212 innings, he has 5,496 runs to his name at a strike rate of 131.07.

Rohit is also three sixes away from completing 250 sixes for MI in T20 cricket (including CLT20 matches). In 225 matches (221 innings), the right-handed batter has smashed 247 sixes and 525 fours.

#2 KL Rahul needs 3 sixes to complete 100 IPL sixes

DC batting star Rahul has been in fantastic form in IPL 2025. In three innings, he has scored 185 runs at a strike rate of 169.72, with two half-centuries. Before his 93* against RCB, he has slammed 77 off 51 against Chennai Super Kings. Rahul needs three sixes to complete 200 sixes in his IPL career. In 135 matches (126 innings), he has hit 197 sixes and 415 fours.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah needs 5 wickets to equal Lasith Malinga's IPL wickets tally

Senior MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah made his comeback to competitive cricket during the high-octane clash against RCB. While he did not pick up a wicket, the right-arm seamer was economical, registering figures of 0-29 from his four overs. Bumrah has 165 IPL scalps from 134 matches at an average of 22.69 and an economy rate of 7.30. He needs five wickets to equal Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 IPL wickets.

#4 Axar Patel needs 6 sixes to complete 150 sixes in T20 cricket

DC skipper Axar Patel has impressed as leader with his bowling changes and tactics. However, he is yet to make a significant impact with either bat or ball. In three innings, he has scored 58 runs at a strike rate of 161.11, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Axar needs six sixes to complete 150 sixes in T20 cricket. In 278 matches (201 innings), he has hit 144 sixes and 221 fours.

#5 Kuldeep Yadav needs 5 wickets for significant IPL milestone

DC left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been in impressive form with the ball in IPL 2025. In four matches, he has picked up eight wickets at an average of 11.12 and an economy rate of 5.56, with a best of 3-22. Kuldeep needs five wickets to complete 100 IPL scalps. In 88 matches, he has 95 wickets at an average of 26.07 and an economy rate of 8.06, with four four-fers.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More