IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's DC vs RCB match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 46 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, April 27 in the evening match of the double-header. When the teams clashed in the first half at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, DC got the better of RCB by six wickets.

Axar Patel-led Delhi are second in the points table, with 12 points from eight matches. In their previous clash, they thumped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Batting first, LSG got off to a brilliant start, but Mukesh Kumar's four-fer held them to 159-6. In the chase, Delhi cruised home courtesy of half-centuries from Abishek Porel and KL Rahul.

Bengaluru are third in the IPL 2025 points table, with 12 points from nine games. They ended their losing streak at home with a 11-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in their previous match. Batting first, RCB posted 205-5 on the board as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal hammered fifties. Josh Hazlewood then claimed 4-33 as RR were held to 194-9.

Bengaluru have a 19-12 lead over Delhi in the head-to-head battle. Ahead of match 46 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, we look at some significant landmarks that could be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 1 six to reach huge milestone for RCB in T20 cricket

Kohli has been in fantastic form with the willow for RCB in IPL 2025. In nine innings, he has scored 392 runs at an average of 65.33 and a strike rate of 144.11, with five half-centuries.

The 36-year-old needs to hit one six to complete 300 sixes for Bengaluru in T20 cricket. (IPL + CLT20). In 267 innings so far, Kohli has struck 299 sixes and 785 fours. Of his 299 maximums, 285 have come in the IPL and 14 in CLT20.

#2 DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav needs 1 scalp for major IPL landmark

Kuldeep Yadav has been one of the big factors behind Delhi's success in IPL 2025. In eight matches, the left arm wrist spinner has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of 6.50. The 30-year-old needs one wicket to complete 100 scalps in his IPL career. In 90 innings, he has picked up 99 wickets at an average of 26.22 and an economy rate of 8.03.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 3 wickets for massive IPL milestone

Veteran RCB pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has proved that there is still some fight left in him. The 35-year-old, who last represented India in November 2022, has claimed nine wickets in eight matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 27.88 and an economy rate of 8.36.

Bhuvneshwar needs three wickets to move to second place on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in the IPL. The pacer has claimed 190 wickets in 184 matches at an average of 27.26 and an economy rate of 7.59. Piyush Chawla is currently second on the list. The leg spinner claimed 192 scalps in 192 matches at an average of 26.60 and an economy rate of 7.96.

#4 Karun Nair needs 3 sixes to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career

DC batter Karun Nair has had to wait for a long time for his opportunities in the IPL. He grabbed his chance with a scintillating 89 off 40 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He also chipped in with 31 off 18 against Gujarat Titans (GT). Having hit 47 sixes in 72 IPL innings, the 33-year-old needs three maximums to complete 50 sixes in the T20 league.

#5 Phil Salt needs 3 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes

RCB opener Phil Salt has hammered 239 runs in nine innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 168.30, with two half-centuries. He slammed 65 off 33 against RR in Jaipur and 56 of 31 in the IPL 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Salt has struck 30 fours and 13 sixes. The right-handed batter needs three sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes. In 30 innings so far, he has struck 47.

