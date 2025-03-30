IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s DC vs SRH match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in game number 10 of IPL 2025 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30. This will be the first match of a double-header. DC have played one and won one so far in IPL 2025, while SRH have one victory and one defeat from two games.

Delhi kicked off their IPL 2025 campaign with an incredible one-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Visakhapatnam. Bowling first, DC gave away 209 runs. They could easily have been chasing 250, but Kuldeep Yadav (2-20) and Mitchell Starc (3-42) led a good fightback for the team. In the chase, Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) and Vipraj Nigam (39 off 15) lifted Delhi to victory.

SRH's ultra-aggressive batting approach worked against Rajasthan Royals (RR), but they fell short against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Batting first, they were held to 190-9. Travis Head smashed 47 off 28, but there were no big contributions as such. Hyderabad's bowlers also struggled to make an impact as LSG got home with ease in 16.1 overs.

A few significant milestones could be achieved by players from both teams in the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Heinrich Klaasen on the verge of completing 1,000 IPL runs for SRH

Heinrich Klaasen has been a key batter for SRH in the IPL over the last few seasons. In 30 matches for the franchise, he has scored 987 runs at an average of 42.91 and a strike rate of 175, with the aid of one hundred and six fifties. Klaasen thus needs 13 runs to complete 1,000 runs for Hyderabad in the IPL.

If he achieves the landmark on Sunday, Klaasen will become the seventh batter to score 1,000 or more runs for the franchise in the IPL. David Warner (4,014) tops the list and is followed by Shikhar Dhawan (2,518), Kane Williamson (2,101), Manish Pandey (1,345), Abhishek Sharma (1,344) and Jonny Bairstow (1,038).

#2 Mitchell Starc needs 4 scalps to complete 200 wickets in T20 cricket

DC left-arm pacer Starc played a key role in the team's win over LSG, picking up three wickets. The Australian fast bowler needs four wickets to complete 200 T20 scalps. In 143 matches, Starc has picked up 196 wickets at an average of 20.48 and an economy rate of 7.79, with a best of 4-15. Of his scalps, 54 have come in the IPL from 42 games at an average of 21.83 and economy rate of 8.27.

#3 Travis Head 4 sixes away from 50 IPL sixes

SRH opener Head has been in impressive form in IPL 2025. He smashed 67 off 31 against RR and followed it up with 47 off 28 balls against LSG. The Australian left-handed batter needs to hit four sixes to complete 50 maximums in the IPL. He has 46 sixes to his name from 27 matches. The southpaw struck three sixes against Rajasthan and hit three maximums against Lucknow as well.

#4 Axar Patel needs 11 runs to complete 1,000 IPL runs for Delhi Capitals

DC skipper Axar Patel is 11 runs away from becoming the latest batter to score 1,000 or more runs for the franchise in the IPL. In 83 matches so far, the left-handed batter has notched up 989 runs at an average of 23.54 and a strike rate of 135.10.

If he reaches the landmark on Sunday, Axar will become the 10th DC batter with 1,000-plus runs. The list is led by former captain Rishabh Pant (3,284).

#5 Harshal Patel needs 3 wickets for 250 T20 wickets

SRH pacer Harshal Patel could achieve a significant landmark if he claims three wickets against DC in the IPL 2025 clash on Sunday. He will complete 250 wickets in the T20 format. The right-arm fast bowler has played 201 T20 matches so far and has picked up 247 wickets at an average of 23.11 and an economy rate of 8.36, with two five-fers and three four-fers to his credit.

Other landmarks that could be achieved in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Kuldeep Yadav needs one wicket to complete 50 wickets for DC in IPL

Abhishek Sharma needs 93 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

