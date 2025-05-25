IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's GT vs CSK match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 67 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. GT are on top of the points table, with 18 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, CSK are in last place, with six points from 13 matches.

Gujarat went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 33 runs in their previous match. Bowling first, GT conceded 235 runs while picking up just two wickets. In the chase, they were held to 202-9. Despite the defeat, Gujarat can secure a top two finish if they beat CSK in their last league match. A win will take them to 20 points, a tally which cannot be matched by any of the other teams in the top four.

For Chennai, it will be about signing off from the tournament on a high. CSK have won only three matches in IPL 2025, struggling with both bat and ball. In their previous match, they went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by six wickets. Batting first, CSK posted 187-8 on the board, which RR chased down in 17.1 overs.

Ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, we take a look at some milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 GT skipper Shubman Gill needs 1 four for major T20 landmark

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill has been in exceptional form in IPL 2025. In 13 innings, he has notched up 636 runs at an average of 57.81 and a strike rate of 156.65, with the aid of six half-centuries.

Gill, who has been appointed India's new Test captain, needs one four to complete 500 fours in his T20 career. In 158 matches (155 innings), the right-handed batter has hit 499 fours and 166 sixes. In the IPL, the GT skipper has struck 371 fours and 118 sixes in 116 matches.

#2 CSK captain MS Dhoni needs 61 runs to complete 5,500 IPL runs

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has played some impressive cameos in IPL 2025, batting lower down the order. In 13 innings, he has 196 runs to his name at a strike rate of 135.17. Dhoni has struck 12 fours and as many sixes in IPL 2025.

The 43-year-old needs 61 runs to complete 5,500 runs in his IPL career. The keeper-batter has so far scored 5,439 runs in 277 matches (242 innings) at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45, with a best of 84*.

#3 Sai Kishore needs 4 wickets to complete 100 T20 scalps

GT left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has done a good job with the ball for his franchise. In 13 matches in IPL 2025, he has claimed 16 wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 8.98, with a best of 3-30.

Sai Kishore needs four wickets to complete 100 scalps in his T20 career. In 83 matches, he has claimed 96 wickets at an average of 18.86 and an economy rate of 6.31, with three four-fers and a best of 4-6.

#4 Dewald Brevis needs 45 runs to complete 2,000 runs in T20 cricket

Young CSK batter Dewald Brevis has given fans of the franchise something to cheer about with his dynamic batting efforts. In five innings, he has notched up 168 runs at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 164.70, with one half-century.

Brevis needs 45 runs to complete 2,000 runs in his T20 career. In 86 matches (81 innings), he has scored 1,955 runs at an average of 26.78 and a strike rate of 146.44, with one hundred and eight half-centuries.

#5 Shahrukh Khan needs 3 sixes to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career

GT batter Shahrukh Khan scored a valiant half-century in the team's 33-run loss against LSG. The hard-hitting batter struck five fours and three sixes in his 29-ball 57 to keep the team's hopes alive in a big chase.

Shahrukh needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career. In 53 matches (47 innings) so far, the right-handed batter has scored 700 runs at a strike rate of 149.25, slamming 47 sixes and 46 fours.

