IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s GT vs MI match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number nine of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, March 29. GT and MI have met five times in the T20 league, with Gujarat having a 3-2 lead in the head-to-head record.

Ad

GT began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a home game. Bowling first, Gujarat conceded 243-5 as most of their bowlers proved expensive. R Sai Kishore (3-30) stood out among the carnage. In the chase, GT were held to 232-5. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 74 off 41, but PBKS bowlers stalled the chasing side in the end overs.

MI went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in their opening IPL 2025 match at Chepauk. Sent into bat, Mumbai were held to 155-9 - a disappointing batting effort, with only Tilak Varma crossing the 30-run mark. Debutant left arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur impressed with figures of 3-32 from four overs. MI, though, paid the price for their batting failure.

Ad

Trending

A number of significant milestones can be achieved in the Gujarat vs Mumbai IPL 2025 clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Here's a look.

#1 Rohit Sharma is one boundary away from 600 IPL fours

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma needs to hit only one boundary to complete 600 fours in the IPL. In 258 matches so far, he has hit 599 fours and 280 sixes. The Hitman is fourth on the illustrious list of players with most fours in the IPL. His former India opening partner Shikhar Dhawan (768) tops the list. Virat Kohli (711) and David Warner (663) are the other batters with more fours that Rohit in the IPL.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit is also 42 runs away from completing 5,500 runs for MI in the IPL. In 213 matches for the franchise, he has scored 5,458 runs at an average of 29.34 and a strike rate of 130.95, with two hundreds and 35 half-centuries. He already holds the record for being the leading run-getter for the franchise in the IPL.

#2 Shubman Gill needs 14 runs to reach huge milestone in Ahmedabad

GT skipper Shubman Gill needs to score 14 runs on Saturday to become the first player to score 1,000 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL. He is already the leading run-getter at the venue in the T20 league. In 19 matches, Gill has scored 986 runs at an average of 61.62 and a strike rate of 161.11, with the aid of three hundreds and four half-centuries.

Ad

#3 MI star Suryakumar Yadav is 68 runs away from 8,000 T20 runs

Senior MI batter Suryakumar Yadav, who led the team in Hardik Pandya's absence against CSK, needs 68 runs to complete 8,000 runs in T20s. The 34-year-old has the experience of 310 T20 matches in which he has scored 7,932 runs at an average of 34.04 and a strike rate of 151.92, with six tons and 54 fifties.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of his T20 runs, 3,623 have come in the IPL from 151 games at a strike rate of 144.97.

#4 Rahul Tewatia needs 2 runs to complete 500 runs for GT in IPL

Rahul Tewatia has been a key member of the GT squad in the IPL, playing some crucial cameos in the lower order. The left-handed batter needs two runs to become the sixth batter from the franchise to score 500 runs for GT in the T20 league. Tewatia has 498 runs from 32 innings at a strike rate of 148.65. Gill (1,832) runs is the leading run-getter for the Gujarat franchise in the IPL.

Ad

#5 Trent Boult needs 3 scalps to surpass Axar Patel on the list of IPL's leading wicket-takers

MI pacer Trent Boult has claimed 121 wickets in 105 IPL matches at an average of 26.91 and an economy rate of 8.29. If he claims three wickets against Gujarat on Saturday, he will go past Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel on the list of bowlers with most wickets in the IPL. Axar has 123 wickets in 151 matches at an average of 30.69 and an economy rate of 7.26, with a best of 4-21.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback