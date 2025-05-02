IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's GT vs SRH match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 51 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. GT are placed fourth in the points table, with six wins from nine games. In contrast, SRH find themselves languishing at ninth place, with just six points from nine matches. When the sides clashed in the first half, Gujarat beat Hyderabad by seven wickets.

While GT are still in the top four, they have lost two of their last four matches. With eight teams still in contention for a playoffs spot, Gujarat cannot afford too many slip-ups. In their previous match, they were hammered by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets. Batting first, they put up 209-4 on the board. RR, however, chased down the target as Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed 101 off 38 balls.

SRH kept their playoffs hopes alive by getting the better of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by five wickets in their previous IPL 2025 match. Bowling first, SRH came up with a clinical effort to restrict CSK to 154 as Harshal Patel starred with 4-28. In the chase, Hyderabad got home in 18.3 overs, registering a much-needed win after six losses in their previous seven games.

In the head-to-head battle, GT have a 4-1 lead over SRH. Meanwhile, a number of milestones can be achieved in match number 51 of IPL 2025 in Ahmedabad on Friday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Jos Buttler needs 12 runs for major T20 milestone

GT keeper-batter Jos Buttler has been in exceptional form for the franchise in IPL 2025. In nine innings, he has slammed 406 runs at an average of 81.20 and a strike rate of 168.46, with the aid of four half-centuries.

Buttler needs 12 runs to complete 4,000 runs in the IPL. In 116 matches (115 innings) in the T20 league, the former England captain has scored 3,988 runs at an average of 40.28 and a strike rate of 149.41, with seven tons and 23 fifties.

#2 SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen needs 5 sixes to complete 300 T20 sixes

Heinrich Klaasen has been a consistent performer for SRH with the willow in IPL although he has only crossed the half-century mark once. In nine innings, he has scored 288 runs at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 156.52.

Klaasen has struck 28 fours and 12 sixes in IPL 2025. The South African batter needs to hit five sixes to complete 300 sixes in his T20 career. In 242 matches (222 innings), Klaasen has hit 355 fours and 295 sixes.

#3 GT pacer Prasidh Krishna 3 wickets away from significant T20 landmark

Gujarat pacer Prasidh Krishna has done a brilliant job with the ball in IPL 2025. In nine matches, the right-arm fast bowler has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 16.05 and an economy rate of 7.80, with a best of 4-41. Prasidh is two wickets away from completing 100 wickets in his T20 career. In 91 matches, he has claimed 98 scalps at an average of 29.16 and an economy rate of 8.52.

#4 Travis Head needs 3 sixes to complete 200 T20 sixes

SRH opener Travis Head has scored 261 runs in nine innings in IPL 2025, averaging 29 at a strike rate of 159.14. The left-handed batter has hit two half-centuries, with a best of 67.

Head needs three sixes to complete 200 sixes in his T20 career. In 151 innings, he has hit 197 sixes and 395 fours.

#5 Shubman Gill needs 2 fours for 350 IPL fours

GT skipper Shubman Gill has done an excellent job with the willow in IPL 2025. In nine innings, he has scored 389 runs at an average of 48.62 and a strike rate of 156.22, with the aid of four half-centuries.

The elegant right-handed batter needs two fours to complete 350 fours in his IPL career. In 112 matches (109 innings), the 25-year-old has struck 348 fours and 108 sixes. In his overall T20 career, Gill has hit 476 fours and 156 sixes.

Other landmarks that could be achieved in GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Sai Sudharsan is 32 runs away from 2,000 T20 runs

Nitish Kumar Reddy needs 45 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

Ishant Sharma needs 5 wickets to complete 100 IPL scalps

