IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's KKR vs LSG match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 21 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8. The KKR vs LSG clash will be the day game of a double-header. Defending champions Kolkata are fifth in the points table, with two wins and two defeats from four matches. Lucknow also have four points, but are sixth due to their run rate.

Ad

In their last match, KKR thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 80 runs at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, Kolkata scored 200-6 as Venkatesh Iyer smacked 60 off 29 and Angkrish Raghuvanshi 50 off 32. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy then claimed three scalps each as SRH were bundled out for 120.

LSG got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs in their last match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Sent into bat, Lucknow posted 203-8 as Mitchell Marsh scored 60 off 31 and Aiden Markram 53 off 38. In the chase, MI were held to 191-5 as four bowlers chipped in with one wicket each.

Ad

Trending

A number of significant milestones can be achieved in the KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 clash at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Here's a look.

#1 KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane needs 25 runs to complete 7,000 T20 runs

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane has had a mixed run with the bat in IPL 2025 so far. In four innings, he has 123 runs to his name at an average of 30.75 and a strike rate of 153.75, with the aid of one half-century.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 36-year-old needs 25 runs to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. In 275 matches (259 innings), he has notched up 6,975 runs at an average of 29.68 and a strike rate of 124.30. With one half-century, he can also complete 50 T20 fifties.

#2 Nicholas Pooran is 30 runs away from 2,000 IPL runs

Nicholas Pooran has been in excellent form for LSG in IPL 2025. In four innings, he has scored 201 runs at an average of 50.25 and a strike rate of 218.47, with two half-centuries. The left-handed batter is 30 runs away from 2,000 IPL runs. In 80 matches (77 innings), he has scored 1,970 runs at an average of 33.38 and a strike rate of 166.66, with 11 half-centuries to his name.

Ad

#3 Venkatesh Iyer needs 35 runs to complete 3,000 T20 runs

KKR batter Venkatesh, who was purchased at ₹23.75 crore at the auction, had a poor start to his IPL 2025 campaign. In the game against SRH, though, he found his batting rhythm, slamming 60 off 29. The southpaw is 35 runs away from 3,000 T20 runs. In 128 matches (115 innings), he has scored 2,965 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 141.05, with one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

Ad

#4 Shardul Thakur needs four wickets for 200 T20 wickets

LSG all-rounder Shardul Thakur has made an impressive start to his IPL 2025 with the ball in hand. In four innings, he has picked up seven wickets, with a best of 4-34 against SRH.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The right-arm pacer needs four wickets to complete 200 scalps in T20 cricket. In 172 matches (168 innings), he has 196 wickets to his name at an average of 26.51 and an economy rate of 8.95, with a best of 4-25.

#5 Rinku Singh needs 46 runs to reach 1,000 runs in IPL

KKR finisher Rinku Singh played an impressive cameo of 32* against SRH, which came off only 17 balls and featured four fours and a six. The southpaw now needs 46 runs to complete 1,000 runs in IPL. In 43 innings, he has 954 runs at a strike rate of 143.67. Rinku also needs two sixes for 50 IPL sixes and 150 T20 sixes. With three fours, he can also complete 250 fours in T20 cricket.

Ad

Other landmarks that can be achieved in today's KKR vs LSG IPL match

Andre Russell is 6 runs away from completing 2,500 runs in IPL.

Varun Chakaravarthy is 6 wickets away from 150 T20 scalps.

Mitchell Marsh needs 2 sixes to complete 50 sixes in IPL.

Aiden Markram needs 2 catches to complete 50 T20 catches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More