IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's KKR vs PBKS match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. When the two sides clashed on April 15 in Mullanpur, PBKS registered an unexpected 15-run win in a low-scoring thriller, defending a total of 111.

Defending champions KKR find themselves down in seventh place in the IPL 2025 points table, with three wins and five losses from eight games. On the other hand, Punjab are in fifth position. They have won five and lost three of their eight games. While Kolkata have lost three of their last four matches, Punjab have won two and lost as many from their last four games.

In their previous match, KKR suffered a 39-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in a home clash. Chasing a total of 199, Kolkata were held to 159-8 as skipper Ajinkya Rahane (50 off 36 balls) played a lone hand. PBKS went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in their previous match in Mullanpur. Punjab were held to 157 batting first, which RCB chased easily.

In the head-to-head record, KKR have a 21-13 lead over PBKS. Meanwhile, a number of significant landmarks could be achieved by players from both sides in Saturday's IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens. Take a look.

#1 KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy needs 2 wickets to achieve major T20 landmark

Kolkata leg spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has claimed 10 wickets in eight matches in IPL 2025, averaging 20.10 at an economy rate of 6.48, with a best of 3-22. The 33-year-old needs two scalps to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

In 114 matches, the spinner from Tamil Nadu has claimed 148 wickets at an average of 21.08 and an economy rate of 7.32, with three five-fers and one four-fer. Of his scalps, 93 have come in the IPL from 79 matches at an average of 23.68 and an economy rate of 7.45, with one five-fer and one four-fer.

#2 PBKS Shreyas Iyer needs 12 fours to complete 300 fours in the IPL

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. In eight innings, he has scored 263 runs at an average of 43.83 and a strike rate of 185.21. The right-handed batter has registered three half-centuries, but has been dismissed cheaply in all his other five visits to the crease.

The 30-year-old needs 12 fours to complete 300 fours in his IPL career. In 124 matches so far, Shreyas has hit 288 fours and 133 sixes. The PBKS captain also needs three catches to complete 100 catches in his T20 career.

#3 Andre Russell needs 1 four to complete 600 fours in T20 cricket

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has had a disappointing IPL 2025 season with the willow. In six innings, he has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 119.56. The hard-hitting West Indian batter has hit six fours and four sixes so far. Russell is one four away from 600 fours in his T20 career. He has hit 599 fours in 471 innings.

#4 Marcus Stoinis needs 5 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has not had much to do in IPL 2025, barring his blazing cameo of 34* off 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has scored 67 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 152.27.

The Aussie all-rounder needs five runs to complete 6,500 T20 runs. In 285 innings, he has 6,495 runs at an average of 29.79 and a strike rate of 137.43, with two hundreds and 34 half-centuries.

#5 Venkatesh Iyer needs 39 runs to complete 1,500 IPL runs

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has had an underwhelming IPL 2025 campaign. In six innings, he has scored 135 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 139.17, with one half-century to his name. Venkatesh needs 39 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his IPL career. In 55 innings, the left-hander has scored 1,461 runs at an average of 30.43 and a strike rate of 137.31, with one ton and 12 fifties.

