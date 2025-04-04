IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s LSG vs MI match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 4. LSG have played three matches, winning one game and losing two. MI have also featured in three matches - they lost their first two games before opening their account against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Lucknow were hammered by Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in their previous match at home. Sent into bat, LSG were held to 171-7 as Nicholas Pooran made 44 off 30 and Ayush Badoni 41 off 33. Digvesh Singh Rathi picked the two wickets to fall in the chase, but the rest of the bowlers were pedestrian.

As for Mumbai, they registered a thumping eight-wicket win over KKR in their previous match at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, MI bundled out Kolkata for 116 in 16.2 overs as Ashwani Kumar produced exceptional figures of 4-24. In the chase, opener Ryan Rickelton guided the innings with an unbeaten 62 off 41.

A number of significant milestones could be achieved in the LSG vs MI IPL 2025 clash on Friday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 4 sixes to complete 250 sixes for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma is known as 'Hitman' for his ability to slam big boundaries. The 37-year-old finds himself on the verge of a significant T20 landmark. Rohit needs to hit four sixes to complete 250 sixes for MI in T20 cricket (including CLT20 matches). The right-handed batter has so far struck 246 sixes in 220 innings to go with 523 fours.

#2 LSG batter Nicholas Pooran is 42 runs away from completing 2,000 IPL runs

Pooran has been in fantastic batting form for LSG in IPL 2025. In three innings, he has scored 189 runs at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 219.76, with two fifties. The southpaw is 42 runs away from completing 2,000 runs in the IPL.

In 79 matches (76 innings), he has notched up 1,958 runs at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 166.49, with 11 half-centuries to his credit.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav is one six away from 350 T20 sixes

Senior MI batter Suryakumar Yadav is renowned for his six-hitting penchant. He slammed four sixes in his 48 against Gujarat Titans (GT) and two against KKR. The 360-degree batter is just one maximum away from completing 350 sixes in his T20 career. In 312 matches (288 innings), the 34-year-old has smacked 349 sixes and 796 fours. Of his 349 sixes, 137 have come in the IPL from 138 innings.

#4 David Miller needs 17 runs to reach 3,000 IPL runs

LSG batter David Miller is among the veterans of the IPL. The South African cricketer made his debut in the 2012 edition. The southpaw is 17 runs away from completing 3,000 runs in the IPL. In 133 matches (127 innings) for four franchises, the 35-year-old has scored 2,983 runs at an average of 36.37 and a strike rate of 139.13, with the aid of one hundred and 13 half-centuries.

#5 Tilak Varma needs five fours to complete IPL 100 fours

MI batter Tilak Varma has been a key member of the franchise since making his IPL debut in the 2022 season. In 41 matches for Mumbai, the left-hander has scored 1,226 runs at an average of 39.54 and a strike rate of 144.06.

With 95 fours to his name, Varma is five fours away from 100 fours in the IPL.

Other landmarks that can be achieved in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Hardik Pandya is five fours away from 400 T20 fours and 10 fours away from 200 IPL fours

Trent Boult is set to play his 250th T20 match

Mitchell Marsh needs four fours for 350 T20 fours and four sixes for 50 IPL sixes.

Shardul Thakur is five wickets away from 200 T20 scalps

Akash Deep needs one wicket to complete 50 T20 wickets

