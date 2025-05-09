IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's LSG vs RCB match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 59 of IPL 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 9. RCB (16 points) are a win away from confirming their place in the playoffs. On the other hand, LSG (10 points) are on the verge of being eliminated.

RCB are on a four-match winning streak in IPL 2025. In fact, they have lost only one of their last six matches. In their previous match, they registered a two-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-scoring clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB put up 213-5 as Romario Shepherd clobbered 53* off 14 and then held CSK to 211-5 despite's Ayush Mhatre 94.

Another loss in IPL 2025 and Lucknow will be officially eliminated from the playoffs race. After a decent start to the tournament, LSG have completely lost their way, winning only one of their last five matches. In their previous match, they went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 37 runs in Dharamsala. Bowling first, Lucknow conceded 236-5 and were then restricted to 199-7.

Bengaluru have a 3-2 lead over Lucknow in the head-to-head battle. When the teams clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, a number of milestones could be achieved by players from both sides. Take a look.

#1 RCB batter Virat Kohli needs 10 sixes to complete 300 IPL sixes

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli has already achieved a number of significant milestones in IPL 2025. The right-handed batter is now 10 sixes away from completing 300 sixes in his IPL career. In 263 matches (255 innings), he has amassed 8,509 runs, hitting 290 sixes and 749 fours.

Looking at his performance in IPL 2025, Kohli has scored 505 runs in 11 innings at an average of 63.12 and a strike rate of 143.46, with as many as seven half-centuries. The 36-year-old has crossed the 50-run mark in his last four innings.

#2 LSG skipper Rishabh Pant needs 88 runs to complete 3,500 IPL runs

Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant has had an abysmal IPL 2025 campaign. In 10 innings, the left-hander has scored 128 runs at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 99.22. Of his runs, 63 came in one innings, which was in a losing cause.

Pant needs 88 runs to complete 3,500 runs in his IPL career. In 122 matches (120 innings), the southpaw has scored 3,412 runs at an average of 33.12 and a strike rate of 146.18, with one hundred and 19 half-centuries.

#3 Nicholas Pooran needs 4 fours to complete 150 IPL fours

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran had a brilliant start to his IPL 2025 campaign. However, he has lost his form in the last few games and his struggles have coincided with that of the team. Pooran has managed a highest of 27 in his last five innings. Overall, he has scored 410 runs in 11 innings at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 200.98.

Pooran has hit 34 fours and as many sixes in IPL 2025. He needs four fours to complete 150 fours in his IPL career. The West Indian batter has so far hit 146 fours and 161 sixes in the T20 league.

#4 Krunal Pandya is 58 runs away from 3,000 T20 runs

In-form RCB all-rounder Krunal Pandya has played a crucial role in the team's impressive showing in IPL 2025. In five innings, he has contributed 97 runs, including the match-winning 73* off 47 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC). With his left-arm spin, he has claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.57.

Krunal needs 58 runs to complete 3,000 runs in his T20 career. In 218 matches 176 innings), he has scored 2,942 runs at an average of 24.11 and a strike rate of 130.93, with nine half-centuries.

#5 Abdul Samad needs 5 fours to complete 50 IPL fours

LSG finisher Abdul Samad needs five fours to complete 50 fours in his IPL career. In 60 matches (50 innings), he has scored 737 runs at an average of 22.85 and a strike rate of 186.04. Samad has hit 45 fours and 50 sixes. In IPL 2025, the 23-year-old has scored 160 runs, smashing eight fours and 14 sixes.

