IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's MI vs CSK match 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in game 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 20. The MI vs CSK clash will be the evening match of the double-header. Mumbai are seventh in the points table, with six points from seven matches. On the other hand, Chennai are languishing in last place, with only four points from seven matches.

MI will head into Sunday's El Clasico encounter with some amount of confidence, having won their last two matches. In their previous clash, they got the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets at the Wankhede Stadium. Bowling first, Mumbai held Hyderabad to 162-5 and chased the total in 18.1 overs.

CSK ended their five-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Bowling first, Chennai came up with an efficient performance to restrict LSG to 166-7. In the chase, they got over the line in 19.3 overs to register a much-needed win.

Mumbai have a slender 20-18 lead over Chennai in the head-to-head numbers in the IPL. Meanwhile, a number of milestones could be achieved in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 clash on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs 60 runs to achieve major T20 landmark

Senior Mumbai batter Rohit Sharma has had a highly disappointing IPL 2025 campaign so far. In six innings, he has scored 82 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike rate of 143.85, with a best of 26. Rohit will be desperate to overcome his wretched form with the willow.

The 37-year-old needs 60 runs to surpass Shikhar Dhawan and move to second place on the list of IPL's highest run-getters. Rohit has 6,710 runs in 258 innings at an average of 29.30 and a strike rate of 131.28. Dhawan ended his IPL career with 6,769 runs in 221 innings at an average of 35.25 and a strike rate of 127.14.

#2 CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs 4 sixes to complete 350 T20 sixes

CSK captain MS Dhoni was named Player of the Match for his impressive performance in the victory over LSG. After taking one catch and effecting one stumping, the 43-year-old smacked 26* off 11 balls, with four fours and a six. Dhoni needs four sixes to complete 350 sixes in his T20 career. In 398 matches (349 innings), he has slammed 346 sixes and 527 fours.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah needs 3 wickets to equal Lasith Malinga's IPL wickets tally

MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has claimed two wickets in three innings in IPL 2025, averaging 47 and an economy rate of 7.83. He needs three wickets to equal Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 IPL wickets.

Bumrah has claimed 167 wickets in 136 matches at an average of 22.80 and an economy rate of 7.31. Malinga claimed 170 scalps in 122 games, averaging 19.79 at an economy rate of 7.14.

#4 Shivam Dube needs 4 sixes to complete 200 T20 sixes

CSK's middle-order batter Shivam Dube has scored 180 runs in seven innings in IPL 2025, averaging 36 at a strike rate of 128.57. The left-hander scored 43* off 37 balls against LSG. Dube needs four sixes to complete 200 sixes in his T20 career. In 165 matches, the 31-year-old has hit 196 sixes and 203 fours.

#5 MI captain Hardik Pandya needs 2 fours to complete 200 IPL fours

MI skipper Hardik Pandya has done a good job with both bat and ball for the franchise in IPL 2025. In five innings, he has smashed 104 runs at a strike rate of 170.49. With his pace bowling, he has claimed 11 scalps. Pandya needs two boundaries to complete 200 fours in his IPL career. In 143 matches (133 innings), he has hit 198 fours and 142 sixes.

Other landmarks that could be achieved in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Suryakumar Yadav needs 8 sixes to complete 150 IPL sixes

Rachin Ravindra needs 92 runs to complete 500 IPL runs

