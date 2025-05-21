IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's MI vs DC match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 63 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. The MI vs DC clash will be crucial in context of qualification for the playoffs as Mumbai and Delhi are the only two teams in contention for the one available spot in the top four. Mumbai have 14 points from 12 games and DC 13 from 12 matches.

If MI beat DC on Wednesday, they will join Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 playoffs. In such a scenario, MI will move up to 16 points, while DC will finish on 15 points even if they beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league match.

On the other hand, if Delhi win both their matches, they will be confirmed of a playoffs berth. Two wins will take DC to 17 points, while MI can finish with a maximum of 16 points even if they beat PBKS in their last league game. Another scenario could also be at play since rain could play spoilsport. In case of a no result on Wednesday, the teams will split points.

Fans would be hoping for a full game at the Wankhede. Ahead of the crucial IPL 2025 contest, we take a look at some milestones that can be achieved by players from both sides.

#1 MI opener Rohit Sharma needs 3 sixes for significant IPL milestone

Veteran Mumbai opener Rohit Sharma needs three sixes to complete 300 sixes in his IPL career. If and when he does so, the Hitman will become the second batter after Chris Gayle (357) to achieve the impressive feat.

In 268 IPL matches (263 innings), the 38-year-old has struck 297 sixes and 627 fours. In the ongoing edition, Rohit has hit 17 sixes and 28 fours. In his overall T20 career, the right-handed batter has struck 542 sixes and 1,097 fours.

Rohit also needs 72 runs to complete 7,000 runs in his IPL career. He has so far notched up 6,928 runs at an average of 29.73 and a strike rate of 131.93, with the aid of two hundreds and 46 fifties. The former MI skipper is second on the list of leading IPL run-getters, with only Virat Kohli (8,509) above him.

#2 DC spinner Kuldeep Yadav needs 1 wicket to complete 100 wickets in the IPL

DC left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav still needs one wicket to complete 100 scalps in his IPL career. In 96 matches, he has claimed 99 wickets at an average of 27.15 and an economy rate of 8.04, with four four-fers.

In IPL 2025, Kuldeep has picked up 12 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 25 and an economy rate of 6.97. While his stats are impressive, the wrist spinner has not picked up a wicket in the tournament since April 19.

#3 MI skipper Hardik Pandya needs 7 sixes to complete 150 sixes in IPL

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya has scored 158 runs in eight innings in IPL 2025 at a strike rate of 168.08, with 15 fours and seven sixes. Pandya needs another seven sixes to complete 150 sixes in his IPL career. With seven maximums, the all-rounder will also complete 300 sixes in his T20 career.

#4 Abishek Porel needs 1 six to complete 50 T20 sixes

Young DC batter Abishek Porel needs one six to complete 50 sixes in his T20 career. In 49 matches (47 innings), he has struck 49 sixes and 130 fours. Porel has played 30 IPL games in which he has scored 655 runs at a strike rate of 151.62. Porel has struck 65 fours and 27 sixes.

#5 Naman Dhir needs 27 runs to complete 500 runs in T20 cricket

MI batter Naman Dhir has been an unsung hero for the franchise in IPL 2025. In eight innings, he has contributed 162 runs at a strike rate of 172.34. Dhir needs 27 runs to reach the 500-run mark in his T20 career. In 31 matches (25 innings), the 25-year-old has scored 473 runs at an impressive strike rate of 160.88.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More