IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's MI vs GT match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in match number 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. MI are third in the points table, with 14 points from 11 matches, while GT are just below then, with 14 points from 10 games. Both teams are in with a great chance of making the playoffs.

Hosts Mumbai are on a terrific six-match winning streak. In their previous clash, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting first, MI posted 217-2 as openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton hit half-centuries, while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya registered identical scores of 48* off 23 balls. In the chase, RR were rolled over for 117.

Gujarat thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in their previous match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Batting first, GT scored 224-6 as the top three again made significant contributions. Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj then claimed two wickets each as SRH were held to 186-6.

Mumbai and Gujarat have clashed six times in the IPL, with GT winning four matches and MI two. A number of significant milestones could be achieved in match number 56 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 GT skipper Shubman Gill needs 64 runs for major T20 landmark

Gujarat skipper Shubman has notched up five half-centuries in his last seven innings in IPL 2025. In 10 innings in the T20 league, he has smashed 465 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 162.02.

The elegant right-handed batter needs 64 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his T20 career. In 155 matches (152 innings), Gill has scored 4,936 runs at an average of 37.67 and a strike rate of 138.76, with six hundreds and 31 half-centuries. Of his T20 runs, 3,681 have come in the IPL from 110 innings.

#2 MI opener Rohit Sharma needs 79 runs for significant IPL milestone

Rohit began his IPL 2025 campaign in a rather disappointing fashion, but has found his groove in the last few innings. In 10 innings, the Hitman has notched up 293 runs at an average of 32.55 and a strike rate of 155.02, with three fifties.

The veteran MI batter needs 79 runs to complete 7,000 runs in his IPL career. In 267 matches (262 innings), he has 6,921 runs at an average of 29.83 and a strike rate of 132, with two hundreds and 46 fifties. When he gets there, Rohit will become the second batter after Virat Kohli (8,509) with 7,000 plus IPL runs. He is also three sixes away from 300 sixes in his IPL career.

#3 Sai Sudharsan needs 3 sixes for 50 sixes in IPL

GT opener Sai Sudharsan has been exceptional with his consistency in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has notched up 504 runs at an average of 50.40 and a strike rate of 154.12, with five half-centuries to his name.

The southpaw has struck 55 fours and 16 sixes in IPL 2025. Sudharsan needs three sixes to complete 50 sixes in his IPL career. He has so far hit 47 maximums in 35 innings.

#4 MI captain Hardik Pandya needs 7 sixes to complete 150 sixes in IPL

Mumbai skipper Pandya has contributed 157 runs in seven innings in IPL 2025, averaging 31.40 at a strike rate of 172.52. The aggressive right-handed batter has struck 15 fours and seven sixes in the T20 competition this year, with a best of 48*. Pandya needs seven sixes to complete 150 sixes in his IPL career. He has hit 143 sixes in 135 innings. With seven sixes, Pandya will also complete 300 T20 sixes.

#5 Naman Dhir needs 34 runs to complete 500 T20 runs

Young Mumbai batter Naman Dhir has contributed 155 runs in seven innings in IPL 2025, averaging 38.75 at a strike rate of 184.52. Dhir needs 34 runs to reach the 500-run mark in his T20 career. In 24 innings, he has scored 466 runs, averaging 23.30 at a strike rate of 164.08.

