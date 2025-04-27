IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's MI vs LSG match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 45 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 27 in the day game of the double-header. MI are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from nine matches. LSG also have 10 points from nine games, but are below Mumbai on the points table due to their net run rate.

After yet another slow start to an IPL edition, Mumbai's campaign has gained momentum. They are on a four-match winning streak, having registered comprehensive triumphs over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last two matches. The return to form of Rohit Sharma has been a massive plus for the five-time champions.

Lucknow have been inconsistent, winning two and losing two of their last four matches. In their previous clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, they were hammered by eight wickets. Batting first, LSG were held to 159-6. Their batting stumbled after a great start and skipper Rishabh Pant bizarrely batted at No. 7. Lucknow need to sort out their middle-order batting.

LSG have a 6-1 lead over MI in the head-to-head battle in the IPL. Meanwhile, a number of significant landmarks could be achieved by players from both teams in the IPL 2025 match on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Take a look.

#1 MI batting star Suryakumar Yadav needs 33 runs to complete 4,000 IPL runs

Suryakumar Yadav has been in excellent form for Mumbai in the IPL. In nine innings, he has smashed 373 runs at an average of 62.16 and a strike rate of 166.51, with the aid of two half-centuries.

The 34-year-old batter is 33 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in his IPL career. In 159 matches (144 innings), the 360-degree batter has notched up 3,967 runs, averaging 33.61 at a strike rate of 147.08, with two tons and 26 fifties. Suryakumar also needs to hit one six to complete 150 sixes in his IPL career.

#2 LSG batter Aiden Markram needs 2 fours to complete 400 fours in his T20 career

LSG opener Aiden Markram has been consistency personified in IPL 2025. In nine matches, he has scored 326 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 150.92, with four half-centuries to his name. The South African cricketer needs two fours to complete 400 fours in his T20 career. In 181 innings, he has hit 398 fours.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah needs 1 wicket to break huge record for MI in the IPL

MI lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah seems to have rediscovered his rhythm, having made a comeback to IPL 2025 after recovering from his back injury. In five matches, he has claimed five wickets at an average of 31.60 and an economy rate of 7.90, with a best of 2-25.

Bumrah needs one wicket to become Mumbai's leading wicket-taker in the IPL. He is currently tied with Lasith Malinga (170). Bumrah has claimed 170 scalps in 138 matches at an average of 22.78 and an economy rate of 7.32. Malinga picked up 170 wickets in 122 matches at an average of 19.79 and an economy rate of 7.14.

#4 Rohit Sharma 5 sixes away from major IPL milestone

Veteran MI opener Rohit has overturned his poor form in IPL 2025 with some fantastic efforts in recent matches. The 37-year-old hammered 76* off 45 balls against CSK at Wankhede, hitting four fours and six sixes. The Hitman followed it up with 70 off 46 against SRH. Rohit needs five sixes to complete 300 sixes in his IPL career. In 260 innings, he has slammed 295 sixes.

#5 Nicholas Pooran needs 6 fours to complete 150 fours in his IPL career

LSG batter Nicholas Pooran has been in fantastic form in IPL 2025. In nine innings, he has scored 377 runs at an average of 47.12 and a strike rate of 204.89, with four half-centuries and a best of 87*. Pooran has hit 32 fours and 31 sixes so far in IPL 2025. The left-hander needs six fours to complete 150 fours in his IPL career. In 82 innings, he has hit 144 fours so far.

